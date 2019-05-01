A look at the headlines right now:

EC says Narendra Modi didn’t violate poll code by criticising Rahul Gandhi’s nomination from Wayanad: On April 1, the prime minister had claimed that the Congress was scared of fielding its president from constituencies where Hindus are in majority. SC gives Rahul Gandhi time till May 6 to file fresh affidavit on ‘chowkidar chor hai’ remark: The Congress president’s lawyer apologised for Gandhi’s remarks on the Rafale deal case, but the court said this was not mentioned in the present affidavit. Poll panel issues notice to sacked BSF jawan contesting on Samajwadi Party ticket in Varanasi: However, Tej Bahadur Yadav claimed that the Election Commission was working under the instructions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

EC bans Azam Khan from campaigning for second time in April: The poll panel said the Samajwadi Party leader had made provocative remarks about poll authorities in Uttar Pradesh and sought votes along religious lines. Deadlock over blacklisting Masood Azhar will be ‘properly resolved’, says China: Beijing, which has has repeatedly blocked attempts by the UNSC to designate Azhar as a global terrorist, said it has made positive progress on the matter. Accused in Shimla rape case will face strict action, says Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur: An eight-member special investigation team has been constituted to investigate the matter. Supreme Court asks Centre to file counter affidavit against review petitions in Rafale case by May 6: The court also asked the government to file its response to the petitioners by May 4. MHA issues notice to Rahul Gandhi on complaint about citizenship, Congress calls it ‘fake narrative’: BJP MP Subramanian Swamy had raised a complaint with the ministry, citing the documents of a company that mentioned Gandhi’s nationality as British. ‘Burning files won’t save you,’ Rahul Gandhi tells PM Modi after fire at Shastri Bhawan in Delhi: The building houses the ministries of law, information and broadcasting, corporate affairs, chemicals and petrochemicals, and human resource development.

Businessman Ness Wadia held on drug charge in Japan, gets suspended sentence, reports Financial Times: Officials found about 25 grams of cannabis resin in a pocket of his trousers, the paper reported.