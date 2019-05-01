A court in Delhi issued summons to the state Election Commissions of Uttar Pradesh and the national Capital on Wednesday on the basis of a complaint filed by a Bharatiya Janata Party leader against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife for allegedly of holding multiple voter identity cards, PTI reported.

On April 26, Harish Khurana had filed a complaint alleging that Sunita Kejriwal possesses three cards – one listing her as a resident of Sahibabad in Uttar Pradesh, another as a resident of Chandni Chowk in New Delhi, and a third registered in Kolkata.

Metropolitan Magistrate Shaifali Barnala Tondon took cognisance of Khurana’s complaint and directed the election authorities to bring all relevant records related to Sunita Kejriwal at the next hearing on June 3.

Khurana had said on Monday that before the 2013 Assembly elections he had complained to the poll panel about three voter identity cards that Arvind Kejriwal allegedly holds. “I had complained to the Election Commission against Kejriwal for having three voter IDs for Sahibabad in Uttar Pradesh and in Seemapuri and Hanuman Road in Delhi,” PTI had quoted Khurana as saying. “Arvind Kejriwal should answer this first.”

Khurana had urged the poll panel to direct the Delhi Police to investigate the matter under Sections 17 and 31 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950. While Section 17 provides that no person is entitled to be enrolled as a voter in more than one constituency, Section 31 makes false declaration in the matter of inclusion of exclusion of voter rolls punishable by imprisonment.