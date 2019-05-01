Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah on Wednesday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of supporting those who wish to divide India by separating Kashmir from the country. He was speaking at a rally in the state’s Bongaon constituency.

He asked the crowd to “uproot and throw away” the Trinamool Congress government. Shah claimed that the election in West Bengal was about saving democracy. He said that the Trinamool Congress’s goons were destroying democracy in the state.

The BJP chief told Banerjee to clear her stance on National Conference chief Omar Abdullah’s demand for a separate prime minister in Kashmir. “Mamata didi is supporting those who wish to divide India,” Shah alleged. “We want to know what she has to say on Omar Abdullah’s demand for two prime ministers in the country.”

The BJP president said his party would fight to ensure that Kashmir remains an integral part of India. “Give us 30 seats from Bengal and we will scrap Article 370 from Kashmir after forming the next BJP government at the Centre,” he claimed.

Shah, who compared infiltrators to termites, promised that his party will implement the National Register of Citizens in Assam. “First, we will bring the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill to ensure that eligible refugees get citizenship, and then we will introduce NRC to throw out the infiltrators,” he said.

Bongaon is the stronghold of the Matua community, which accounts for around 20 lakh of the state’s population. The Matuas migrated to West Bengal from Bangladesh in the 1950s, mainly because of religious persecution.

Shah said that the Narendra Modi government will give the state the strength to conduct Durga pujas without hassle.