The big news: MEA says Pulwama attack played key role in Masood Azhar’s ban, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The EC cleared Rahul Gandhi of poll code violation charges, and over 8 lakh people will be evacuated in Odisha ahead of Cyclone Fani.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Pulwama attack ‘played a role’ in getting JeM chief Masood Azhar listed as a terrorist, says MEA: Pakistan had claimed that the listing was agreed upon after ‘all political references were removed, including attempts to link it with Pulwama’.
- Rahul Gandhi did not violate poll code by calling Amit Shah a ‘murder accused’, says EC: The BJP had filed a complaint with the poll panel against the Congress president for his remark.
- Over 8 lakh people to be evacuated in Odisha, defence forces on high alert ahead of Cyclone Fani’s landfall: PM Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review preparedness.
- ‘UPA government conducted six surgical strikes between 2008 and 2014,’ claims Congress: Former Union minister Rajiv Shukla criticised the BJP for taking credit for Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar’s listing as a global terrorist by the United Nations.
- SC directs EC to rule on all complaints of poll code violation against PMModi and Amit Shah by May 6: The Election Commission has cleared the prime minister in two complaints. It is yet to examine nine more complaints.
- Chandrayaan 2 will be launched in July, says ISRO: The organisation said the Chandrayaan 2 mission will include a lander, an orbiter and a rover to conduct experiments on the moon.
- SC dismisses plea seeking recusal of CJI Ranjan Gogoi from hearing Assam detention centres case: The court appointed Prashant Bhushan amicus curiae in the case.
- Portion of Charminar falls off after unseasonal rain shower: Unidentified officials said a part of the lime stucco work on one of its four 56-metre-tall minarets fell off the granite slab.
- Rahul Gandhi says Congress is helping BSP, SP in Uttar Pradesh: ‘I would rather die than benefit the BJP,’ said Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi.
- Kerala’s Muslim Educational Society bans women from wearing veils on its campuses in India: The circular said that dresses that are unacceptable to mainstream society cannot be promoted.