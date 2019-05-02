A look at the headlines right now:

Pulwama attack ‘played a role’ in getting JeM chief Masood Azhar listed as a terrorist, says MEA: Pakistan had claimed that the listing was agreed upon after ‘all political references were removed, including attempts to link it with Pulwama’. Rahul Gandhi did not violate poll code by calling Amit Shah a ‘murder accused’, says EC: The BJP had filed a complaint with the poll panel against the Congress president for his remark. Over 8 lakh people to be evacuated in Odisha, defence forces on high alert ahead of Cyclone Fani’s landfall: PM Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review preparedness. ‘UPA government conducted six surgical strikes between 2008 and 2014,’ claims Congress: Former Union minister Rajiv Shukla criticised the BJP for taking credit for Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar’s listing as a global terrorist by the United Nations. SC directs EC to rule on all complaints of poll code violation against PMModi and Amit Shah by May 6: The Election Commission has cleared the prime minister in two complaints. It is yet to examine nine more complaints. Chandrayaan 2 will be launched in July, says ISRO: The organisation said the Chandrayaan 2 mission will include a lander, an orbiter and a rover to conduct experiments on the moon. SC dismisses plea seeking recusal of CJI Ranjan Gogoi from hearing Assam detention centres case: The court appointed Prashant Bhushan amicus curiae in the case. Portion of Charminar falls off after unseasonal rain shower: Unidentified officials said a part of the lime stucco work on one of its four 56-metre-tall minarets fell off the granite slab. Rahul Gandhi says Congress is helping BSP, SP in Uttar Pradesh: ‘I would rather die than benefit the BJP,’ said Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi. Kerala’s Muslim Educational Society bans women from wearing veils on its campuses in India: The circular said that dresses that are unacceptable to mainstream society cannot be promoted.