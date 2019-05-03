A look at the headlines right now:

Cyclone Fani to make landfall on Odisha coast before noon, more than 11 lakh evacuated: The cyclone is likely to cross the coast between Gopalpur and Chandbali between 8 am and 11 am, the weather department said. Child rights body issues notice to Priyanka Gandhi for video of children shouting ‘abusive’ slogan: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has also asked the Election Commission to take action after the video went viral. EC clears Modi third time this week, says nuclear button remark did not violate poll code: This is the fourth instance in which the Election Commission has cleared the prime minister of allegations of violating the Model Code of Conduct. Pulwama attack ‘played a role’ in getting JeM chief Masood Azharlisted as a terrorist, says MEA: Pakistan had claimed that the listing was agreed upon after ‘all political references were removed, including attempts to link it with Pulwama’. ‘UPA government conducted six surgical strikes between 2008 and 2014,’ claims Congress: Former Union minister Rajiv Shukla criticised the BJP for taking credit for Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar’s listing as a global terrorist by the United Nations. Rahul Gandhi did not violate poll code by calling Amit Shah a ‘murder accused’, says EC: The BJP had filed a complaint with the poll panel against the Congress president for his remark. Chandrayaan 2 will be launched in July, says ISRO: The organisation said the Chandrayaan 2 mission will include a lander, an orbiter and a rover to conduct experiments on the moon. SC directs EC to rule on all complaints of poll code violation against PMModi and Amit Shah by May 6: The Election Commission has cleared the prime minister in two complaints. It is yet to examine nine more complaints. WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange tells court he is unwilling to be extradited to the US: The journalist’s supporters gathered both inside and outside court and shouted slogans. SC dismisses plea seeking recusal of CJI Ranjan Gogoi from hearing Assam detention centres case: The court appointed Prashant Bhushan amicus curiae in the case.