The big news: Evacuation on as Cyclone Fani to hit Odisha soon, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Child rights body issued notice to Priyanka Gandhi over a video, and EC said Narendra Modi’s nuclear button remark did not violate poll code.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Cyclone Fani to make landfall on Odisha coast before noon, more than 11 lakh evacuated: The cyclone is likely to cross the coast between Gopalpur and Chandbali between 8 am and 11 am, the weather department said.
- Child rights body issues notice to Priyanka Gandhi for video of children shouting ‘abusive’ slogan: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has also asked the Election Commission to take action after the video went viral.
- EC clears Modi third time this week, says nuclear button remark did not violate poll code: This is the fourth instance in which the Election Commission has cleared the prime minister of allegations of violating the Model Code of Conduct.
- Pulwama attack ‘played a role’ in getting JeM chief Masood Azharlisted as a terrorist, says MEA: Pakistan had claimed that the listing was agreed upon after ‘all political references were removed, including attempts to link it with Pulwama’.
- ‘UPA government conducted six surgical strikes between 2008 and 2014,’ claims Congress: Former Union minister Rajiv Shukla criticised the BJP for taking credit for Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar’s listing as a global terrorist by the United Nations.
- Rahul Gandhi did not violate poll code by calling Amit Shah a ‘murder accused’, says EC: The BJP had filed a complaint with the poll panel against the Congress president for his remark.
- Chandrayaan 2 will be launched in July, says ISRO: The organisation said the Chandrayaan 2 mission will include a lander, an orbiter and a rover to conduct experiments on the moon.
- SC directs EC to rule on all complaints of poll code violation against PMModi and Amit Shah by May 6: The Election Commission has cleared the prime minister in two complaints. It is yet to examine nine more complaints.
- WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange tells court he is unwilling to be extradited to the US: The journalist’s supporters gathered both inside and outside court and shouted slogans.
- SC dismisses plea seeking recusal of CJI Ranjan Gogoi from hearing Assam detention centres case: The court appointed Prashant Bhushan amicus curiae in the case.