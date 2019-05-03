Election watch: EC clears Narendra Modi in another complaint of poll code violation
All of today’s Lok Sabha poll updates, as they happen.
India’s General Elections will take place in three more phases until May 19, and the results will be declared on May 23. For the full schedule click here, and to subscribe to our newsletter about the elections, click here.
The Election Commission on Thursday said Rahul Gandhi’s comment calling BJP chief Amit Shah a “murder accused” did not violate the Model Code of Conduct. The poll panel also cleared Narendra Modi of any poll code violation for his remark at a rally in Barmer on April 21 that India has not kept its nuclear weapons for use during Diwali.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi told NDTV that the party was harming the BJP’s electoral prospects in Uttar Pradesh and not dividing the Opposition’s votes. His statement came hours after the BJP criticised Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi’s statement that the party’s candidates in the state either have a good chance to win the elections or cut the BJP’s votes.
Live updates
8.45 am: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has issued a notice to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for the allegedly involving children in her election campaign, PTI reports. On Wednesday, the child rights body had written to the Election Commission after a video showed children shouting “derogatory remarks and using abusive language” in her presence.
8.45 am: Here are the top updates from Thursday.
- The Election Commission said Narendra Modi did not violate the Model Code of Conduct during his speech in Barmer town in Rajasthan on April 21. The poll panel also cleared Rahul Gandhi of poll code allegations for calling Amit Shah a ‘murder accused’.
- Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that she “would rather die” than benefit the BJP. Her comments come a day after she had said that the Congress has fielded candidates in Uttar Pradesh that would cut into the BJP’s votes. Meanwhile,
- Congress President Rahul Gandhi said that his party is helping the Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance in Uttar Pradesh in constituencies where it lacks strong candidates.
- The Supreme Court directed the Election Commission to decide on a petition that sought an early start to polls in the upcoming phases of the Lok Sabha elections as Ramzan begins. The religious month of Ramzan, which Muslims observe by fasting, is expected to begin on May 5.
- Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has said the United Progressive Alliance government had conducted “multiple surgical strikes” but did not believe in using them to win votes.
- Congress leader and former Union minister Rajiv Shukla claimed that the erstwhile United Progressive Alliance government had conducted several surgical strikes across the border into Pakistan between 2008 and 2014.