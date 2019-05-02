Election watch: Rahul Gandhi gets EC notice for alleged remarks against PM Modi
All of today’s Lok Sabha poll updates, as they happen.
India’s General Elections will take place in three more phases until May 19, and the results will be declared on May 23. For the full schedule click here, and to subscribe to our newsletter about the elections, click here.
The Election Commission issued a notice to Congress President Rahul Gandhi for allegedly claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi enacted a law to allow police to shoot Adivasis.
The Aam Aadmi Party alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party tried to poach seven of its MLAs by offering them Rs 10 crore each.
The poll panel barred BJP candidate Pragya Singh Thakur from campaigning for 72 hours starting 6 am Thursday for provocative remarks.
Live updates
11.27 am: The Supreme Court is likely hear the plea on Rahul Gandhi’s citizenship next week, reports News18.
11.14 am: Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be campaigning in Jharkhand and Rajasthan today. Priyanka Gandhi will continue her campaign in Rae Bareli. UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi will join her later in the day.
10.22 am: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights writes to the Election Commission regarding a video in which a group of children are purportedly heard making “derogatory remarks and using abusive language” in the presence of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra while she was campaigning in Uttar Pradesh, The Indian Express reports.
10.14 am: Janata Dal (Secular) GT Devegowda says the Congress and JD(S) made mistakes, reports ANI. “There was a lot of confusion over seat distribution [and] no clarity in distribution of seats to JD(S),” he says. “People at top took lot of time to come up with a solution. They couldn’t convince grassroots workers. If our leaders could have solved this issue properly, it could have made a difference. Some JD(S) workers have even cast their votes for BJP.”
10.07 am: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh says the United Progressive Alliance government conducted “multiple surgical strikes” but did not believe in using them to garner votes, reports Hindustan Times.
Read more here:
UPA government conducted surgical strikes but did not use them to get votes: Manmohan Singh to HT
9.30 am: On Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s claim that her party fielded weak candidates to eat into BJP’s vote share, Yadav says it was just an excuse, ANI reports. “I cannot believe in these types of statements,” he says. “I do not believe that the Congress has fielded weak candidates anywhere. No party does it. People are not with them. That is why they are making excuses.”
9.28 am: Yadav says BJP has failed on national security, reports ANI. “Our soldiers are dying on the border and in the Naxal affected areas,” he says. “BJP talks about soldiers. What type of national security is it when one soldier dies every day?”
9.22 am: Yadav says responds to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s claims that the BJP control the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party. “No one controls us,” Yadav tells ANI. “We are political parties. It is the SP, BSP and RLD [Rashtriya Lok Dal] alliance in UP that is poised to give a setback to the ruling party. Our alliance will stop the bad policies of BJP.”
9.18 am: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav says the party will decided on the next prime minister when the final seat tally is announced, reports ANI. “Our alliance wants to give India a new PM,” he says. “It will be good if netaji [Mulayam Singh Yadav] gets the honour, but I feel he is probably not in the prime ministerial race.”
9.08 am: Aam Aadmi Party alleges the BJP tried to poach seven of its MLAs by offering them Rs 10 crore each. “In the last three days seven of our MLAs have said that BJP people have contacted them and offered Rs 10 crore to break them,” says Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Read more here:
Lok Sabha elections: AAP alleges BJP tried to poach seven of its MLAs for Rs 10 crore each
9.05 am: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav says there is no difference between the BJP and the Congress, ANI reports. “The Congress wants to benefit the BJP,” he says. “Who taught the central agencies to intimidate Opposition leaders? The BJP has learnt to misuse the Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation and other agencies against leaders in Opposition from the Congress.”
9 am: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said he was not aspiring to become the prime minister, reports ANI. “Opposition parties will sit together after the election and discuss who will be the prime minister,” he said. “Polling is to be held in three more phases, after that we will discuss.”
8.55 am: The Election Commission on Wednesday issued a show-cause notice to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday for his alleged remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally in Madhya Pradesh.
Read more here:
EC issues notice to Rahul Gandhi for claiming that Narendra Modi enacted law against Adivasis
8.50 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that the Congress hates him so much that it now dreams of killing him.
Read more here:
Congress hates me, they dream of killing me, claims Narendra Modi in Madhya Pradesh
8.45 am: Here are the top updates from Wednesday:
- The Election Commission on Wednesday barred Bharatiya Janata Party’s Bhopal candidate and terror-accused Pragya Singh Thakur from campaigning for 72 hours starting 6 am on Thursday.
- The Election Commission said Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not violate the Model Code of Conduct by appealing to first-time voters to dedicate their votes to security personnel killed in the Pulwama attack in February.
- The Election Commission rejected the nomination of Samajwadi Party’s candidate from Varanasi Tej Bahadur Yadav.
- The Congress moved the Election Commission against the alleged misuse of state machinery by the Prime Minister’s Office for Narendra Modi’s election campaign.
- The Shiv Sena distanced itself from an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamana that called for a ban on burqas in the country. The editorial was published in the Wednesday edition of the newspaper.