Election watch: BJP is trying to break the SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh, claims Mayawati
All of today’s Lok Sabha poll updates, as they happen.
India's General Elections will take place in three more phases until May 19, and the results will be declared on May 23.
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was unable to digest the “strong alliance” between the Samajwadi Party, the Rashtriya Lok Dal and the BSP in Uttar Pradesh.
BJP’s Bhopal Lok Sabha candidate Pragya Thakur was issued a notice for allegedly campaigning during her three-day EC ban. She was barred from campaigning for saying that she is proud of her role in the demolition of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya in 1992.
The Election Commission on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not violate the Model Code of Conduct when he claimed that India had kept Pakistan on its toes to ensure the safe return of Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman.
Live updates
10.58 am: The Election Commission has ordered re-polling in eight booths in Shahjahanpur constituency in Uttar Pradesh on May 6, ANI reports. They had initially voted on April 29.
10.56 am: Preparations are under way in Ayodhya for the fifth phase of elections on Monday.
10.55 am: The Election Commission on Saturday announced that it will conduct re-polling in Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba Lok Sabha constituency on May 6. The sub-divisional magistrate has ordered that charges be filed against four election staff and five security forces personnel, an official said.
10.49 am: “Our grand alliance is getting the support of the whole public, and the people will uproot [the BJP] this time,” Mayawati adds. “The BJP is trying to break the coalition. BJP and Modi are trying to divide the SP-BSP to save himself and his reputation. Clearly, the BJP is losing the election.”
10.40 am: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati says Prime Minister Narendra Modi is unable to digest the “strong alliance” between the Samajwadi Party, the Rashtriya Lok Dal and the BSP in Uttar Pradesh. “Modi is trying to play divide and rule policy in SP-BSP alliance,” she says, according to News18. “He [Modi] is trying to create differences between SP and BSP. Whole country knows that we have not, nor we will have any sort of alliance with the Congress.”
10 am: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal holds a roadshow in Bawana Village.
9.50 am: Bhopal District Election Officer sends a notice to BJP candidate Pragya Singh Thakur for allegedly campaigning during her three-day EC ban, ANI reports. The Election Commission had barred her from campaigning for three days, starting 6 am on Thursday, for saying that she is proud of her role in the demolition of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya in 1992.
9.45 am: Unidentified militants shot dead Bharatiya Janata Party leader Gul Mohammed Mir in his house in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Saturday night. He was the vice president of the BJP unit in Anantnag district.
9.40 am: BJP’s National General Secretary Ram Madhav says his party is committed to the removal of Article 370, the Hindustan Times reports. “We see it as a big hindrance in the process of emotional integration of the people of Kashmir valley with the rest of the country,” the daily quotes him as saying. “It creates an emotional barrier.”
9.35 am: The Delhi Police registers an FIR against a person named Suresh for slapping Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a roadshow in Moti Nagar area on Saturday.
9.32 am: The Election Commission said Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not violate the Model Code of Conduct when he claimed that India had kept Pakistan on its toes to ensure the safe return of Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, PTI reports. Modi had made the comment in Gujarat’s Patan.
9.30 am: Here are Saturday’s top updates:
- The Aam Aadmi Party blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was slapped during a road show in Moti Nagar in the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. The BJP, however, alleged that the AAP had scripted the incident.
- Congress leader and former Union minister P Chidambaram claimed that an election commissioner’s dissent from the poll panel’s decision to clear Prime Minister Narendra Modi in two cases of alleged poll code violation in Maharashtra indicates that “the fear of Modi-Shah” is finally weakening.
- A video of Bharatiya Janata Party leader Varun Gandhi has gone viral on social media. In the video, Gandhi is seen targeting the candidate fielded by the Opposition alliance in Sultanpur constituency of Uttar Pradesh and his brother, saying he gets such people to untie his shoelaces.
- Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah held a roadshow in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, accompanied by Smriti Irani, the party’s candidate from the constituency. He said that in Uttar Pradesh the choice for voters was between dynasty and development, and predicted a win for Irani by one lakh votes. The constituency votes on Monday.
- The campaigning for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections came to an end.Congress President Rahul Gandhi held a press conference in which he said he will stand by the slogan “chowkidar chor hai” against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also said the Army was not Modi’s personal property, and criticised the prime minister for claiming that surgical strikes when the Congress was in power were like “video games”.