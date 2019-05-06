A look at the headlines right now:

Voting under way in 51 constituencies in seven states in fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections: Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Rajnath Singh are some of the prominent leaders in the fray on Monday. Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi slam Modi for ‘corrupt’ jibe: On Saturday, the prime minister had claimed that former PM Rajiv Gandhi was a corrupt person. Reliance Group says it got contracts over Rs 1 lakh crore during UPA regime: It accused Rahul Gandhi of engaging in a ‘calumny, disinformation, distortion and malicious lies’ by claiming that Anil Ambani is a crony capitalist. Manmohan Singh claims corruption rose to ‘unimaginable levels’ during Narendra Modi’s rule: The former prime minister asserted that there was no ‘Modi wave’ in the country and people are determined to vote the government out.

Dalit man dies in Uttarakhand after upper-caste men beat him for sitting and eating in front of them: He died while undergoing treatment at a Dehradun hospital nine days after the incident.

Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel will continue strikes in response to Gaza rocket fire: Tension flared up after Hamas on Friday sought further concessions from Israel under a ceasefire. PM Modi hits out at Rahul Gandhi, says scams are being unearthed from land, air, water: In Madhya Pradesh, the prime minister said the country was deprived of basic amenities because of Congress’ ‘criminal apathy’. Odisha chief minister announces financial assistance to families affected by Cyclone Fani: Naveen Patnaik said families covered under the Food Security Act in severely affected areas of Khurda and Puri will get 50 kg of rice, Rs 2,000 and sheets. At least 41 killed in Russia after plane makes emergency landing and catches fire at Moscow airport: Investigators said two children were among the deceased.

Pakistan sacks central bank governor, appoints IMF economist in his place: State Bank of Pakistan Governor Tariq Bajwa was removed from the post amid talks between Islamabad and the IMF for a bailout package for the country

