The big news: Fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections under way in 51 seats, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi criticised Narendra Modi for ‘corrupt’ jibe, and Reliance Group said it got deals over Rs 1 lakh crore in UPA’s time.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Voting under way in 51 constituencies in seven states in fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections: Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Rajnath Singh are some of the prominent leaders in the fray on Monday.
- Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi slam Modi for ‘corrupt’ jibe: On Saturday, the prime minister had claimed that former PM Rajiv Gandhi was a corrupt person.
- Reliance Group says it got contracts over Rs 1 lakh crore during UPA regime: It accused Rahul Gandhi of engaging in a ‘calumny, disinformation, distortion and malicious lies’ by claiming that Anil Ambani is a crony capitalist.
- Manmohan Singh claims corruption rose to ‘unimaginable levels’ during Narendra Modi’s rule: The former prime minister asserted that there was no ‘Modi wave’ in the country and people are determined to vote the government out.
- Dalit man dies in Uttarakhand after upper-caste men beat him for sitting and eating in front of them: He died while undergoing treatment at a Dehradun hospital nine days after the incident.
- Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel will continue strikes in response to Gaza rocket fire: Tension flared up after Hamas on Friday sought further concessions from Israel under a ceasefire.
- PM Modi hits out at Rahul Gandhi, says scams are being unearthed from land, air, water: In Madhya Pradesh, the prime minister said the country was deprived of basic amenities because of Congress’ ‘criminal apathy’.
- Odisha chief minister announces financial assistance to families affected by Cyclone Fani: Naveen Patnaik said families covered under the Food Security Act in severely affected areas of Khurda and Puri will get 50 kg of rice, Rs 2,000 and sheets.
- At least 41 killed in Russia after plane makes emergency landing and catches fire at Moscow airport: Investigators said two children were among the deceased.
- Pakistan sacks central bank governor, appoints IMF economist in his place: State Bank of Pakistan Governor Tariq Bajwa was removed from the post amid talks between Islamabad and the IMF for a bailout package for the country