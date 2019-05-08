Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday filed a fresh affidavit tendering an unconditional apology for attributing the “chowkidar chor hai” slogan for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Supreme Court in connection with the Rafale jet deal, reports ANI.

In his new three-page affidavit, Gandhi said the “attributions were entirely unintentional, non-willful and inadvertent”. The court will next hear the matter on May 10, reports News18.

On April 30, the Supreme Court had asked Gandhi to file a fresh affidavit. The court was hearing a contempt petition filed by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Meenakshi Lekhi, saying that Gandhi had attributed his remarks about Modi to the court.

In April, a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court unanimously dismissed the Centre’s objections to the review petitions seeking an inquiry into the Rafale fighter jet deal. Welcoming the top court’s order, Rahul Gandhi had said, “The entire country is saying that chowkidar has committed theft. It is a day of celebration that the Supreme Court has talked about justice”.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi told the bench that Congress president had remarked that the “Supreme Court has said chowkidar chor hai” in its verdict.

On April 15, the Supreme Court asked Gandhi to explain his statement attributed to the top court. The Congress chief responded expressing regret for his remarks. On April 23, the court issued a notice to Gandhi.