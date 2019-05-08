Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the Congress-led Opposition has given up the fight in the Lok Sabha elections after five phases. Speaking at a rally in Harayna’s Fatehbad district, Modi said: “The Congress and their ‘mahamilavati’ allies have given up the fight, and their intention to form a ‘khichdi aur majboor sarkar [a weak government]’ in Delhi has fallen flat.”

Modi said the Bharatiya Janata Party would form the government at the Centre. “Now, the situation is quite clear, with the blessings of countrymen, when results will be out by May 23 evening, it will once again be ‘Phir ek Bar [Modi government again]’,” the prime minister added.

The prime minister lashed out at the Congress for making Kamal Nath, who was allegedly involved in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh. In the anti-Sikh riots, around 3,000 Sikhs were killed in Delhi, Haryana and Punjab, and may were displaced. The prime minister claimed his government had initiated the process of punishing the guilty Congress leaders.

Recounting the achievements of the BJP government at the Centre in the last five years, Modi said, “The BJP government is working round-the-clock to make India a superpower in the near future.” Without mentioning the Balakot airstrike, the prime minister said the international community will never pay attention to a country that cannot defend its people. “Can any country become a strong global power without strengthening its defence infrastructure first?” he asked.

All 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will vote in the sixth phase on May 12.

‘What is common everywhere is the chants in favour of Modi’

Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah, meanwhile, claimed that people in the country were divided by tastes and culture but united by their chants of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “I have visited almost all states for my election campaigns,” he said at a rally in Jamshedpur city in Jharkhand. “People across the country have different tastes and culture. What is common everywhere is the chants in favour of Modi.”

Suspected infiltrators will be thrown out of the country once the BJP comes back to power at the Centre, he said. “When NRC implemented to drive out intruders, who are like termites, Rahul baba and company raised the issue of human rights,” the BJP chief added. “I would like to ask them when innocent jawans were killed and their families suffered, where was their concern?”

Targeting Rahul Gandhi, Shah said the Congress president goes on vacations as soon as summer begins. “On one hand, you have Modi, who did not take a single leave in 20 years,” Shah added. “On the other, you have Rahul Gandhi, who goes on long vacations to places, leaving his mother worried about his whereabouts.”