The big news: Ex-Navy chief counters Modi’s INS Viraat charge, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Supreme Court will hear Rafale review petition on Friday, and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi called Narendra Modi a coward.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Former Navy chief refutes Modi’s claim that Rajiv Gandhi used warship INS Viraat for family vacation: Retired Vice Admiral Vinod Pasricha said Narendra Modi’s claim was ‘completely false’.
- Demand for perjury proceedings against officials misconceived, Centre tells SC on Rafale deal: The Supreme Court will hear the review petitions seeking an inquiry into the deal today.
- ‘I have not seen a PM who is weaker or a bigger coward than Narendra Modi,’ says Priyanka Gandhi: The Congress leader said Modi does not have time to listen to his people or address their problems.
- Election Commission denies 20 lakh EVMs are missing, says media reports are misleading: The news reports also claimed that there was a discrepancy of Rs 116.55 crore in the procurement of the machines over a 25-year period.
- Protests held in major cities against SC inquiry panel’s decision to exonerate CJI Gogoi in sexual harassment case: In Bengaluru, 40 protestors were briefly detained. Demonstrations were also held in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad.
- Supreme Court to hear Ayodhya land dispute case on Friday, may take up mediation panel report: The three-member committee reportedly submitted its interim report in a sealed cover on Monday.
- Prove coal mafia allegations against TMC or do 100 sit-ups, Mamata Banerjee tells Narendra Modi: The prime minister had claimed at a rally that successive governments in the state had established mafia raj.
- AAP candidate Atishi accuses BJP of circulating derogatory pamphlet about her: BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir countered the allegations by accusing CM Arvind Kejriwal of concocting the pamphlet for votes.
- Facebook rejects co-founder’s call to break its monopoly by separating it into multiple firms: Co-founder Chris Hughes wrote an article expressing concern about Mark Zuckerberg’s ‘staggering influence’ and ‘unilateral control over speech’.
- ‘Instructions to kill during 1984 anti-Sikh violence came from Rajiv Gandhi’s office,’ alleges BJP: The saffron party claimed that it was on record of Nanavati Commission, which investigated the acts of violence against the Sikh community.