Former Navy chief refutes Modi’s claim that Rajiv Gandhi used warship INS Viraat for family vacation: Retired Vice Admiral Vinod Pasricha said Narendra Modi’s claim was ‘completely false’. Demand for perjury proceedings against officials misconceived, Centre tells SC on Rafale deal: The Supreme Court will hear the review petitions seeking an inquiry into the deal today. ‘I have not seen a PM who is weaker or a bigger coward than Narendra Modi,’ says Priyanka Gandhi: The Congress leader said Modi does not have time to listen to his people or address their problems. Election Commission denies 20 lakh EVMs are missing, says media reports are misleading: The news reports also claimed that there was a discrepancy of Rs 116.55 crore in the procurement of the machines over a 25-year period. Protests held in major cities against SC inquiry panel’s decision to exonerate CJI Gogoi in sexual harassment case: In Bengaluru, 40 protestors were briefly detained. Demonstrations were also held in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad. Supreme Court to hear Ayodhya land dispute case on Friday, may take up mediation panel report: The three-member committee reportedly submitted its interim report in a sealed cover on Monday. Prove coal mafia allegations against TMC or do 100 sit-ups, Mamata Banerjee tells Narendra Modi: The prime minister had claimed at a rally that successive governments in the state had established mafia raj. AAP candidate Atishi accuses BJP of circulating derogatory pamphlet about her: BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir countered the allegations by accusing CM Arvind Kejriwal of concocting the pamphlet for votes. Facebook rejects co-founder’s call to break its monopoly by separating it into multiple firms: Co-founder Chris Hughes wrote an article expressing concern about Mark Zuckerberg’s ‘staggering influence’ and ‘unilateral control over speech’. ‘Instructions to kill during 1984 anti-Sikh violence came from Rajiv Gandhi’s office,’ alleges BJP: The saffron party claimed that it was on record of Nanavati Commission, which investigated the acts of violence against the Sikh community.