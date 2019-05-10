At least eight people were injured in a clash between two communities in Chhan town in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district on Thursday, reports said. The police have arrested three people in connection with the incident so far.

The clashes first erupted on Wednesday night when a religious procession was passing by a mosque in the town, Dainik Bhaskar reported. A few youths objected to the loud music played on a tractor trolley, and beat up its driver. The people of the town then filed a first information report in the local police station.

However, the following day, another group of people reached Chhan on a tractor trolley. The two groups then pelted stones at each other, injuring eight people, including a sub-inspector, Sawai Madhopur Superintendent of Police Sameer Kumar Singh told PTI.

The police resorted to baton charge and used rubber bullets to disperse the mob. Additional police forces have been deployed in the town and the situation is under control at the moment.

The police have filed cases against 10 people, five each from either side.