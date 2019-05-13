A look at the headlines right now:

Mamata Banerjee and Amit Shah trade barbs at election rallies in West Bengal: The West Bengal chief minister said PM Narendra Modi will destroy the country if voted to power, and the BJP president accused the state government of not giving him permission to hold a rally in Kolkata’s Jadavpur constituency. Rahul Gandhi again chastises Congress leader Sam Pitroda for 1984 remark: Pitroda, who is the chairperson of Indian Overseas Congress, had apologised on May 10. However, he had added that the comment was ‘blown out of proportion’. Sri Lanka imposes nationwide curfew after attack on mosques, and shops owned by Muslims: The violence broke out on Sunday, weeks after at least 253 people were killed in the Easter Sunday bombings. Retail inflation rose marginally to 2.92% in April, shows government data: Prices of health products rose the most in April, by 8.42%, according to the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. Arun Jaitley says Mayawati is ‘unfit for public life’ after ‘personal attack’ on PM Modi: Jaitley also criticised Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, saying democracy had become a ‘casualty’ in West Bengal. Delhi voter says he was ‘illegally detained’ after he complained about EVM-VVPAT mismatch: Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa said the chief electoral officer of Delhi has been asked to look into the matter. Sweden set to reopen rape case against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange: The website said this would give Assange, who is in jail in the United Kingdom at present, ‘a chance to clear his name’. Congress attacks Modi for remark on Balakot air strikes: Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala alleged that Modi had ‘disrespected war strategy’, and committed an ‘unforgivable crime’. Pakistan to get $6-billion bailout from IMF to tackle economic crisis:The financial aid is an attempt to help the country strengthen its slowing economy, IMF said in a statement Cyclone Fani toll rises to 64 in Odisha, central team arrives to assess damage: Of these, 39 casualties were reported from Puri district alone