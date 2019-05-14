Jet Airways deputy chief executive officer and Chief Financial Officer Amit Agarwal resigned from his posts on Tuesday, PTI reported.

Agarwal’s resignation is in effect from May 13, the airline said in a statement. “We wish to inform that Amit Agarwal, the deputy chief executive officer and CFO of the company, has resigned from service due to personal reasons, with effect from May 13,” it added.

Agarwal joined the struggling airline in December 2015, and was responsible for managing its financial and fiscal aspects. Before joining Jet Airways, he was the chief financial officer at Suzlon Energy, a wind turbine supplier. He has also held various leadership positions at Arcelor Mittal and Essar Steel, Mint reported.

Agarwal was considered to be close to the airline’s founder Naresh Goyal, who resigned from the company’s board of directors in March along with his wife Anita Goyal. In April, former Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi quit his position as non-executive and non-independent director on the airline’s board citing “personal reasons” and “time constraints”. Last week, top executive Gaurang Shetty also resigned from the board of directors.

The private airline, which has massive amounts of debt, said on April 17 that it had decided to temporarily suspend all domestic and international operations. The decision was taken after the carrier’s lenders, led by the State Bank of India, declined to provide it emergency funds.

On May 1, the Delhi High Court issued a notice to Jet Airways on a plea seeking refund for passengers. Etihad Airways and a few other parties have offered to acquire stake in the debt-ridden carrier. On Friday, the airline was among three parties to submit financial bids for the Jet Airways.