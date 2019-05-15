A look at the headlines right now:

BJP asks EC to bar Mamata Banerjee from campaigning after violence at Amit Shah’s Kolkata roadshow: The party alleged that Banerjee is complicit and has been instigating the violence against BJP workers. Kamal Haasan’s Godse remark mentioned in Delhi High Court in PIL against misuse of religion: BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, who moved the Election Commission on Monday against the actor-turned-politician’s remark, has filed the plea. Monsoon may have sluggish start, likely to hit Kerala on June 4, predicts Skymet: Monsoon usually arrives on the southern tip of Kerala around June 1. Youth accused of raping three-year-old girl in Bandipora is not a minor, say police: The police have also detained the principal of a school who had issued a birth certificate for the accused, in which his birth date is written as July 23, 2009. Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena bans National Thowheed Jamath, two other groups: The United Nations asked the government to exercise its powers under Emergency provisions in a ‘proportionate and non-discriminatory manner’. EC issues notice to Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam for calling PM Modi a ‘modern-day Aurangzeb’: The poll panel ordered Nirupam to respond within 24 hours. MK Stalin denies Tamil Nadu BJP chief’s claim of talks with DMK: Tamilisai Soundararajan had said that the DMK chief allies with the Congress, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Narendra Modi at the same time. WhatsApp discovers spyware that targets phones through its voice call function: The company asked users to upgrade to the latest version of the app after discovering the malware. Jet Airways CEO Vinay Dube resigns citing ‘personal reasons’: His resignation came a day after his deputy and the airline’s Chief Financial Officer Amit Agarwal stepped down from his posts. Wholesale price-based inflation reduces to 3.07% in April, food prices still high: The wholesale price index-based inflation was at 3.18% in March and 3.2% in April 2018.