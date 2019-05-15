The big news: Tension in Bengal after violence during Amit Shah’s roadshow, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Tamil Nadu Police registered a case against Kamala Haasan for his Godse remark, and monsoon is likely to hit Kerala on June 4.
A look at the headlines right now:
- BJP asks EC to bar Mamata Banerjee from campaigning after violence at Amit Shah’s Kolkata roadshow: The party alleged that Banerjee is complicit and has been instigating the violence against BJP workers.
- Kamal Haasan’s Godse remark mentioned in Delhi High Court in PIL against misuse of religion: BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, who moved the Election Commission on Monday against the actor-turned-politician’s remark, has filed the plea.
- Monsoon may have sluggish start, likely to hit Kerala on June 4, predicts Skymet: Monsoon usually arrives on the southern tip of Kerala around June 1.
- Youth accused of raping three-year-old girl in Bandipora is not a minor, say police: The police have also detained the principal of a school who had issued a birth certificate for the accused, in which his birth date is written as July 23, 2009.
- Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena bans National Thowheed Jamath, two other groups: The United Nations asked the government to exercise its powers under Emergency provisions in a ‘proportionate and non-discriminatory manner’.
- EC issues notice to Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam for calling PM Modi a ‘modern-day Aurangzeb’: The poll panel ordered Nirupam to respond within 24 hours.
- MK Stalin denies Tamil Nadu BJP chief’s claim of talks with DMK: Tamilisai Soundararajan had said that the DMK chief allies with the Congress, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Narendra Modi at the same time.
- WhatsApp discovers spyware that targets phones through its voice call function: The company asked users to upgrade to the latest version of the app after discovering the malware.
- Jet Airways CEO Vinay Dube resigns citing ‘personal reasons’: His resignation came a day after his deputy and the airline’s Chief Financial Officer Amit Agarwal stepped down from his posts.
- Wholesale price-based inflation reduces to 3.07% in April, food prices still high: The wholesale price index-based inflation was at 3.18% in March and 3.2% in April 2018.