A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Exit polls predict easy majority for NDA, even though BJP may lose some seats: In the key state of Uttar Pradesh, the Congress has hardly any chance of adding to its tally of two MPs, if exit polls are to be believed.
  2. Mamata Banerjee rejects ‘exit poll gossip’, asks Opposition to be united after prediction of NDA win: National Conference leader Omar Abdullah tweeted that every single exit poll could not be wrong.
  3. Final phase of voting concludes with estimated 62.38% turnout: Incidents of violence were reported from West Bengal yet again, while villagers of UP’s Tara Jivanpur accused BJP workers of bribing voters.
  4. Congress, TMC complain to poll panel against media coverage of Narendra Modi’s Kedarnath visit: The Telugu Desam Party also filed a similar complaint with the Election Commission, saying that the coverage was a violation of the Model Code of Conduct.
  5. Prime Minister’s Office, president and other VVIPs owe Air India Rs 600 crore, says RTI: The national airline has been selling properties annually to raise money, but with limited success.
  6. India’s sprint star Dutee Chand reveals she is in a same-sex relationship: Chand, 23, is perhaps the first top-level athlete in India to acknowledge being in same-sex relationship.
  7. Nitish Kumar condemns Pragya Thakur’s remarks on Godse, says BJP should consider expelling her: The Bihar chief minister, however, said that the decision to remove her from the party was the BJP’s internal matter.
  8. Jauhar was a matter of pride in our history’, says Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot: His comments come in the wake of a controversy over modifications in school textbooks in Rajasthan.
  9. Five killed after private aircraft crashes into sea in Honduras: The aircraft plunged into the sea shortly after taking off from the island of Roatán.
  10. Donald Trump says he favours abortion in cases of incest, rape or threat to mother’s life: His remarks came four days after the Alabama Senate passed a bill banning abortions except in cases where the mother’s life is in danger.