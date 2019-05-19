The big news: Exit polls predict safe return for Modi government, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Mamata Banerjee urged Opposition to be united after exit polls came out, and the final phase of voting had an estimated 62% voter turnout.
- Exit polls predict easy majority for NDA, even though BJP may lose some seats: In the key state of Uttar Pradesh, the Congress has hardly any chance of adding to its tally of two MPs, if exit polls are to be believed.
- Mamata Banerjee rejects ‘exit poll gossip’, asks Opposition to be united after prediction of NDA win: National Conference leader Omar Abdullah tweeted that every single exit poll could not be wrong.
- Final phase of voting concludes with estimated 62.38% turnout: Incidents of violence were reported from West Bengal yet again, while villagers of UP’s Tara Jivanpur accused BJP workers of bribing voters.
- Congress, TMC complain to poll panel against media coverage of Narendra Modi’s Kedarnath visit: The Telugu Desam Party also filed a similar complaint with the Election Commission, saying that the coverage was a violation of the Model Code of Conduct.
- Prime Minister’s Office, president and other VVIPs owe Air India Rs 600 crore, says RTI: The national airline has been selling properties annually to raise money, but with limited success.
- India’s sprint star Dutee Chand reveals she is in a same-sex relationship: Chand, 23, is perhaps the first top-level athlete in India to acknowledge being in same-sex relationship.
- Nitish Kumar condemns Pragya Thakur’s remarks on Godse, says BJP should consider expelling her: The Bihar chief minister, however, said that the decision to remove her from the party was the BJP’s internal matter.
- ‘Jauhar was a matter of pride in our history’, says Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot: His comments come in the wake of a controversy over modifications in school textbooks in Rajasthan.
- Five killed after private aircraft crashes into sea in Honduras: The aircraft plunged into the sea shortly after taking off from the island of Roatán.
- Donald Trump says he favours abortion in cases of incest, rape or threat to mother’s life: His remarks came four days after the Alabama Senate passed a bill banning abortions except in cases where the mother’s life is in danger.