A Peoples Democratic Party worker who was shot by suspected militants in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday has succumbed to his injuries, reported Greater Kashmir on Monday.

The body of Mohammad Jamal Bhat, 65, was taken by the family to his native village for the last rites, a doctor at SKIMS Soura in Srinagar told Kashmir Life.

The shooting incident took place near Bhat’s residence in Zungalpora village on Sunday evening. Kulgam Chief Medical Officer Fazil Kochak had said that Bhat had two firearm injuries – one in his abdomen and another in the shoulder.

A case has been registered against unknown people, said the police, adding that a search is on to catch the assailants. “Officers from the local police unit are at the spot and are investigating the circumstances of this terror crime,” the police added.

In the last two months, there have been five such attacks on political and social activists. On May 5, unidentified militants shot dead Bharatiya Janata Party leader Gul Mohammed Mir in his house in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district. On April 9, militants killed senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh functionary Chanderkant Sharma and his Personal Security Officer Rajinder Kumar in Kishtwar. On April 4, Abdul Majeed Dar was shot dead at his residence in Kulgam. Five days before that, suspected militants shot dead social activist Arjumand Majid Bhat in Baramulla district. National Conference leader Mohammad Ismail Wani was shot at by suspected militants in Anantnag district on March 14.

After Mir’s death, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik ordered an inquiry to ascertain if there was any security lapse that led to the killing of several political activists in the state. He also asked state Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam to ensure that all political people are protected at any cost.