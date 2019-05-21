Indian markets surged in early trade for a second straight day to reach record highs on Tuesday morning as sentiment remained buoyant after exit polls predicted that the National Democratic Alliance would remain in power with a comfortable majority. However, the share indices pared gains and soon turned flat.

At 10.10 am, the BSE Sensex was up over 121 points and was trading at 39,473.12, while Nifty 50 was at 11,857.95, up nearly 31 points.

Among the top stocks on the Sensex were Reliance Industries, HDFC, Sun Pharma and Bajaj Finance. Among Nifty sectoral indices, Nifty Pharma index gained the most – 2.2% – while Nifty Auto slipped 0.9%.

Shares of Tata Motors fell 5% after the automaker announced its fourth-quarter earnings, reported Mint. It earned a net profit of Rs 1,117 crore, beating estimates but lower than Rs 2,125 crore a year earlier.

On Monday, Indian markets had ended at record highs. The Sensex surged 3.75% to close 1,421.90 points higher at 39,352.67, while the National Stock Exchange Nifty 50 ended 3.69%, or 421.10 points, higher at 11,828.25.

The Indian rupee opened flat against the US dollar on Tuesday. The rupee traded at 69.73 a dollar in early trade, up 1 paisa from its previous close of 69.74. On Monday, the rupee had appreciated by 49 paise, the biggest single-day gain in two months.