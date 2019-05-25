A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Congress campaign chief in Karnataka, Amethi unit president resign over dismal election results: Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh state unit chief and Odisha chief had quit.
  2. Union Cabinet passes resolution to dissolve the 16th Lok Sabha, Narendra Modi resigns as PM: The NDA Parliamentary party will meet on Saturday, and is likely to formally endorse Modi as the prime minister.
  3. At least 19 die after fire breaks out at a coaching centre in Surat: As many as 19 fire engines and two hydraulic platforms were rushed to the spot to douse the fire.
  4. No talks with Pakistan till it stops supporting terrorism, says Indian envoy to United States: Harsh Vardhan Shringla said India can no longer deal with Islamabad’s ‘double-handed policy’ of supporting terrorism and talking about peace.   
  5. Meghalaya HC sets aside single judge order that said India should have become a Hindu Rashtra: The court said the December 2018 verdict was inconsistent with Constitutional principles.
  6. CBI files chargesheet against five accused in Pollachi sexual abuse case: The agency claimed that they were part of an organised criminal gang and that they were communicating with each other.
  7. Sri Lanka police arrest 5 men linked to group believed to be responsible for Easter Sunday attacks: Investigators had blamed the National Thowheed Jamath for the Easter Sunday blast, which had claimed 253 lives.
  8. Only 27 Muslim MPs elected to Parliament, none from the BJP: Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal will send six Muslim MPs each to the Lok Sabha.
  9. ‘Ideology of Mahatma Gandhi’s killer has won,’ says Digvijaya Singh on Pragya Thakur’s victorySingh made these remarks a day after he lost to Thakur, who made her electoral debut in the Lok Sabha elections. 
  10. WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange indicted under Espionage Act for publishing classified files: In 2010, WikiLeaks had released military and diplomatic documents that revealed potential war crimes committed by the American military.