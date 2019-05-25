Two more mountaineers died on Mount Everest on Saturday, bringing to 10 the toll of climbers who died on the world’s tallest mountain over the last week, AFP reported.

British climber Robin Fisher reached the summit on Saturday morning but fell ill while descending. “He died because of weakness after a long ascent and difficult descent,” Murari Sharma of the Everest Parivar Treks company, which arranged his logistics, told Reuters. “He was descending with his sherpa guides from the summit when he suddenly fainted.”

Meanwhile, Irish climber Kevin Hynes died on Friday morning on the northern Tibet side, his expedition organisers said in a statement on their Facebook page. “Kevin passed away in his tent at the North Col at 7,000 m in the early hours [Nepali time] of the 24th May,” 360 Expeditions said in a statement, adding that on May 23 he had begun his descent from Camp III on the Everest.

There have been reports of overcrowding and queuing climbers near the summit. Climbers usually attempt to scale the Himalayan peaks along with their guides between the months of March and May. The director of Nepal’s department of tourism, Mira Acharya, said 381 international mountaineers were granted permits to climb the Mount Everest this year, of which 78 were Indian nationals, PTI reported.

Two Indians and an Austrian died on Mount Everest on Thursday reportedly due to a situation akin to a “traffic jam” near the summit of the mountain. On Wednesday, an American and an Indian had died due to congestion near the summit. Indian Army soldier Ravi Thakar and another mountaineer, Narayan Singh, had both died at Camp IV on May 16. An Irish professor, Séamus Lawless, has been presumed dead after he fell from the mountain the same day.

Meanwhile, the toll on different mountains above 8,000 metres in Nepal has touched 20 this season, The Himalayan Times reported quoting officials. Besides the 10 deaths on Mount Everest, four climbers have died on Mount Makalu, three on Mount Kanchenjunga, and one each on Mount Lhotse, Mount Annapurna and Mount Cho Oyu, the report said.