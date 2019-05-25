The big news: ‘We have to earn minority’s trust,’ Modi tells NDA leaders, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee offered to resign but were rejected, and 5 were arrested for vigilantism in MP.
A look at the headlines right now:
- ‘There has been a pro-incumbency wave this year,’ says Narendra Modi after being elected leader of NDA: President Ram Nath Kovind dissolved the 16th Lok Sabha earlier in the day.
- Rahul Gandhi offered to resign as Congress president, but working committee rejected it, says party: Similarly, Mamata Banerjee said she offered to resign as West Bengal chief minister but her party rejected it.
- Three people beaten up for allegedly possessing beef in Seoni, Madhya Pradesh; five arrested: The victims were also arrested for alleged possession of beef, the police said, adding that the samples of the meat have been sent to a laboratory in Hyderabad.
- Day after Surat fire, man who conducted coaching classes arrested; police say toll has risen to 20: The police have named two builders in the first information report.
- Two more climbers die on Mount Everest, toll rises to 10 over the last week: The toll on different mountains above 8,000 metres in Nepal has touched 20 this climbing season.
- NYAY scheme, Priyanka Gandhi’s entry into politics should have come earlier, says Kamal Nath: Congress campaign chief in Karnataka and Amethi unit president have resigned over the dismal election results.
- In Andhra Pradesh, Jaganmohan Reddy elected YSR Congress legislature party leader: Reddy is likely to be sworn-in as chief minister on May 30 in Vijayawada.
- Harvey Weinstein set to reach $44 million settlement with accusers, say reports: The settlement will not affect Weinstein’s criminal trial, which is set to begin on September 9. Hehas been indicted on multiple charges of rape and assault.
- ‘Narendra Modi cannot remove Articles 35A, 370 from J&K,’ says Farooq Abdullah: The former chief minister had made Kashmir’s special status a key point in his campaigns too.
- 13 injured in packet bomb blast in Lyon, France: The attack comes two days ahead of the country’s closely contested European Parliament elections.