A look at the headlines right now:

Narendra Modi to be sworn in as prime minister at Rashtrapati Bhavan on May 30: At his first rally in Gujarat after poll victory, Modi said the mandate was a big responsibility. Smriti Irani attends funeral of former village head who was shot dead in Amethi: Seven people have been taken into custody so far. CBI asks former Kolkata police chief Rajeev Kumar to appear for questioning on Monday: Earlier in the day, the CBI issued a lookout notice against Kumar to prevent him from leaving the country. Andhra Pradesh CM-designate Jaganmohan Reddy meets Modi, discusses special category status for state: Reddy said the situation would have been different had the BJP won just 250 seats in the Lok Sabha elections as then his party would have had leverage. Pakistan PM Imran Khan congratulates Modi over phone, expresses desire to work together: Modi stressed that creating an environment free of violence and terrorism was essential to the future of relations between the two countries. In Narendra Dabholkar murder case, lawyer, Sanatan Sanstha member remanded to CBI custody till June 1: This comes a day after the two were arrested in Mumbai. Donald Trump dismisses concerns over North Korean missile launch: US National Security Adviser John Bolton said on Saturday that the missile launches had violated UN resolutions on North Korea. Muslim man allegedly thrashed, asked to remove skull cap and chant Jai Shri Ram in Gurugram: Mohammad Barkat alleged that the men threatened to feed him pork when he refused to listen to them. No question of filing FIR or ordering CBI inquiry into Rafale deal, Centre tells Supreme Court: The government said the Comptroller and Auditor General’s report on the pact had belied the argument of petitioners seeking a review of the court’s verdict. Jharkhand Adivasi professor arrested for 2017 Facebook post on right to eat beef: Jeetrai Hansda’s lawyer said he suspects the arrest was made two years after the complaint was lodged as the BJP did not want to lose Adivasi votes.