The big news: PM Narendra Modi to take oath at Rashtrapati Bhavan on May 30, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: CBI asked former Kolkata police chief Rajeev Kumar to appear for questioning, and seven people were held for the murder of Smriti Irani’s aide.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Narendra Modi to be sworn in as prime minister at Rashtrapati Bhavan on May 30: At his first rally in Gujarat after poll victory, Modi said the mandate was a big responsibility.
- CBI asks former Kolkata police chief Rajeev Kumar to appear for questioning on Monday: West Bengal government reinstates 11 IPS officers transferred by Election Commission.
- Seven detained for the murder of Smriti Irani’s aide, FIR filed against five others: Surendra Singh, a village head, was shot dead by two unidentified persons around 11.30 pm on Saturday.
- Muslim man allegedly thrashed in Gurugram, asked to remove skull cap and chant Jai Shri Ram: Mohammad Barkat alleged that the men threatened to feed him pork when he refused to listen to them.
- Maoist leader allegedly involved in attack on BJP MLA killed in Chhattisgarh encounter, say police: The encounter took place in the jungles of Hiroli in Dantewada district.
- Andhra Pradesh CM-designate Jaganmohan Reddy meets Modi, discusses special category status for state:Reddy said the situation would have been different had the BJP won just 250 seats in the Lok Sabha elections as then his party would have had leverage.
- Pakistan PM Imran Khan congratulates Modi over phone, expresses desire to work together: Modi stressed that creating an environment free of violence and terrorism was essential to the future of relations between the two countries.
- Mathura tense after shopkeeper dies of injuries sustained during a brawl last week: The shopkeeper, identified as 25-year-old Bharat Yadav, was allegedly beaten up by a group of 17 men on the night of May 18.
- In Narendra Dabholkar murder case, lawyer, Sanatan Sanstha member remanded to CBI custody till June 1: This comes a day after the two were arrested in Mumbai.
- No question of filing FIR or ordering CBI inquiry in Rafale deal, Centre tells Supreme Court: The government said the Comptroller and Auditor General’s report on the pact had belied the argument of petitioners seeking a review of the court’s verdict.