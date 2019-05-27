A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Narendra Modi to be sworn in as prime minister at Rashtrapati Bhavan on May 30: At his first rally in Gujarat after poll victory, Modi said the mandate was a big responsibility.
  2. CBI asks former Kolkata police chief Rajeev Kumar to appear for questioning on Monday: West Bengal government reinstates 11 IPS officers transferred by Election Commission.
  3. Seven detained for the murder of Smriti Irani’s aide, FIR filed against five others: Surendra Singh, a village head, was shot dead by two unidentified persons around 11.30 pm on Saturday.
  4. Muslim man allegedly thrashed in Gurugram, asked to remove skull cap and chant Jai Shri Ram: Mohammad Barkat alleged that the men threatened to feed him pork when he refused to listen to them.  
  5. Maoist leader allegedly involved in attack on BJP MLA killed in Chhattisgarh encounter, say police: The encounter took place in the jungles of Hiroli in Dantewada district.
  6. Andhra Pradesh CM-designate Jaganmohan Reddy meets Modi, discusses special category status for state:Reddy said the situation would have been different had the BJP won just 250 seats in the Lok Sabha elections as then his party would have had leverage. 
  7. Pakistan PM Imran Khan congratulates Modi over phone, expresses desire to work together: Modi stressed that creating an environment free of violence and terrorism was essential to the future of relations between the two countries.   
  8. Mathura tense after shopkeeper dies of injuries sustained during a brawl last week: The shopkeeper, identified as 25-year-old Bharat Yadav, was allegedly beaten up by a group of 17 men on the night of May 18.  
  9. In Narendra Dabholkar murder case, lawyer, Sanatan Sanstha member remanded to CBI custody till June 1: This comes a day after the two were arrested in Mumbai. 
  10. No question of filing FIR or ordering CBI inquiry in Rafale deal, Centre tells Supreme Court: The government said the Comptroller and Auditor General’s report on the pact had belied the argument of petitioners seeking a review of the court’s verdict.