The big news: Modi invites BIMSTEC leaders for second swearing-in ceremony, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: A Muslim man in Bihar was reportedly shot after he told his attacker his name, and Modi criticised ‘political pundits’ in Varanasi.
- BIMSTEC members, leaders of Kyrgyzstan and Mauritius invited to Modi’s swearing-in ceremony: The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation members are India, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Nepal & Bhutan.
- Muslim man shot after telling attacker his name, says report: Mohammed Qasim said the gunman, identified as Rajiv Yadav, told him to ‘go to Pakistan’. The incident occurred in Begusarai district on Sunday. Kanhaiya Kumar accused the BJP government of inaction in cases of violence against Dalits and Muslims. Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir, meanwhile, condemned another alleged attack on a Muslim man in Gurugram and demanded ‘exemplary action’.
- Political analysts must now agree that before poll arithmetic comes chemistry, says Narendra Modi: Meanwhile, director Anurag Kashyap filed an FIR against a ‘Modi supporter’ who threatened his daughter with rape.
- Gossip in media is unwarranted, says Congress after leaked reports about party meeting: Earlier in the day, reports had claimed that Rahul Gandhi had accused three senior Congress leaders of placing their sons above party. The heads of three more Congress state units have offered to resign after the dismal election results. The Shiv Sena, meanwhile, said the Congress was directionless and that Rahul Gandhi’s personality does not attract people.
- Former Kolkata police chief Rajeev Kumar skips CBI questioning in connection with Saradha scam, say reports: Kumar reportedly sent a letter to the CBI seeking more time to appear before its officers as he was on leave.
- In Karnataka, FIR filed against journalist for ‘false report’ about Chief Minister Kumaraswamy’s son: The Janata Dal (Secular) claimed the ‘fictitious article’ in ‘Vishwavani’ defamed Nikhil Kumaraswamy and his grandfather HD Devegowda.
- Heat wave likely in parts of Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Telangana, says IMD: The public health department on Sunday said at least seven had died since January and 440 others were hospitalised due to heatstroke.
- Hardik Patel detained after he threatens hunger strike in connection with the Surat fire: The Congress leader had demanded action against top officials within 12 hours.
- ‘Modi shouldn’t lose voting rights just for being third child’, says Asaduddin Owaisi on Ramdev’s idea: Ramdev had on Sunday said that the third child in a family should not have voting rights.
- Stunt director and actor Ajay Devgn’s father Veeru Devgan dies at 77 in Mumbai: He worked as stunt director in more than 80 films, including ‘Kranti’, ‘Mr Natwarlal’, ‘Mr India’, ‘Shahenshah’ and ‘Tridev’.