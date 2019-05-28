The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to direct the Uttar Pradesh Police to continue its inquiries into the Hapur lynching case, PTI reported. The case is related to the murder of 45-year-old meat trader Qasim Qureshi in the state’s Hapur district on June 18.

A vacation bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Aniruddha Bouse said the trial court would decide on a plea urging that the state police be instructed to file a supplementary chargesheet.

The bench was hearing a new interim plea filed by Samiuddin, who survived the attack. Samiuddin sought more detailed inquiries in the case in view of revelations made by the victim’s brothers in their statements recorded before the Hapur chief judicial magistrate.

On May 2, the Uttar Pradesh government had submitted a fresh status report on the investigation to the top court. In August 2018, the Supreme Court had agreed to hear the matter after Samiuddin moved the court seeking protection and a court-monitored Special Investigation Team inquiry. The court had then directed the inspector general of police of Meerut range to supervise the investigation.

The petitioner requested the Special Investigation Team for “an impartial, competent and fair investigation” into “the barbaric incident of mob lynching”. The petitioner demanded that the court revoke the bail granted to Yudhishthir Singh Sisodia, an accused in the case, and compensation for his medical treatment.