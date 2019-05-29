The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday interrogated Indian Police Service officer Arnab Ghosh in connection with the Saradha chit fund scam in Kolkata, PTI reported. Ghosh was one of the members of the special investigation team that looked into the scam.

On Tuesday, unidentified officials had said that the investigation agency had summoned Ghosh, who was deputy commissioner of Bidhannagar Commissionerate, and senior police official Dilip Hazra of the West Bengal police in connection with the case. Hazra did not appear before the CBI on Wednesday.

Ghosh had been summoned for questioning multiple times but failed to appear before the agency. The CBI is likely to question Ghosh about his role in the investigation into the ponzi schemes and the instructions he gave his subordinate officers during the investigations, ABP Ananda reported.

In 2013, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had formed the SIT to investigate the Saradha chit fund scam. Three senior officers of the West Bengal police, Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar, Pallab Kanti Ghosh, and Arnab Ghosh, were part of the team. In October 2018, the CBI had interrogated Pallab Kanti Ghosh.

The CBI had also sent “necessary documents” to Kumar’s office on Tuesday, a day after he failed to appear before the investigating agency.

The investigating agency is seeking Kumar’s custodial interrogation in connection with the scam as he was heading the SIT before the CBI took over in 2014. Kumar is accused of tampering with evidence.

The former Kolkata police commissioner was summoned to the CBI’s office on Monday for questioning but did not appear and said that he was on leave. Kumar was reinstated as the additional director general of the state Criminal Investigation Department on May 26. The previous day, the CBI had issued a lookout notice against Kumar to prevent him from leaving the country.

The Saradha company ran several ponzi schemes in West Bengal, allegedly defrauding lakhs of people. Thousands of crores of rupees were lost after the scheme collapsed in 2013. Its promoter Sudipta Sen was arrested in 2013.