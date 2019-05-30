A look at the headlines right now:

‘Honoured to serve India,’ says Narendra Modi after taking oath, 24 Cabinet ministers also sworn in: Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman and several others were sworn in as cabinet ministers. JD(U) opts out of Modi’s Cabinet after being allotted only a ‘symbolic’ ministerial berth: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said the regional party was not upset, and added that ‘it is not a big issue’. Former Kolkata police chief Rajeev Kumar granted one-month protection from arrest by Calcutta HC: Rajeev Kumar cannot step out of Kolkata during this period, and the CBI will check on him everyday at 4 pm at his home, said the High Court. Jaganmohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM, Chandrababu Naidu skips event: Following the ceremony, Reddy gave a speech in which he warned media organisations against tarnishing the image of the government. S Jaishankar, former foreign secretary, takes oath as minister in Narendra Modi Cabinet: It is not yet known what portfolio will be allocated to Jaishankar. China says US making deliberate provocations in trade dispute, calls it ‘naked economic terrorism’: Vice Foreign Minister Zhang Hanhui said Beijing was opposed to a trade war, but was not afraid of one. Two suspected militants killed in ongoing encounter in Jammu and Kashmir: Two suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba gunmen are allegedly trapped in the area, said reports. West Bengal replaces Bidhannagar police commissioner four times in as many days: The development raises doubts about the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led administration’s functioning. Yashwant Sinha says Rahul Gandhi should stand firm on quitting as Congress president: The former Bharatiya Janata Party leader suggested that Congress should be run by a ‘presidium’. PM-Kisan Yojana funds not sent to 1.5 lakh farmers due to ‘data mismatch’, says UP minister: Surya Pratap Shahi claimed that the scheme helped the BJP garner massive support in the state during the Lok Sabha polls.