United States President Donald Trump on Friday said the United States would end its preferential trade treatment for India on June 5.

“I have determined that India has not assured the United States that India will provide equitable and reasonable access to its markets,” Trump said in a proclamation on Friday. “Accordingly, it is appropriate to terminate India’s designation as a beneficiary developing country effective June 5, 2019.”

Trump had announced his decision to remove India from the Generalized System of Preferences programme in March.

India is the biggest beneficiary of the GSP programme which allowed for $5.6 billion, around Rs 3,896 crore, worth of Indian exports to enter the country duty-free. Under the GSP programme, certain products can enter the US duty-free if beneficiary developing countries meet the eligibility criteria established by its Congress, according to The Indian Express.

India has reportedly planned to impose higher import duties on more than 20 US goods if it is dropped from the GSP programme. According to the US Trade Representative’s Office, the US goods and services trade deficit with India was $27.3 billion in 2017.

Trump has repeatedly called to reduce US trade deficits and protested against India’s high tariffs. He had first brought up the matter soon after taking office, during his inaugural address to a joint sitting of the US Congress in 2017, without directly naming India.

Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan had said in March that the move will not have any “significant impact” on India’s exports to the US. The “actual duty benefit” that India gets under the GSP is only $190 million annually, because India uses the concession for just 1,784 products out of the 3,700 covered, Wadhawan had then said.