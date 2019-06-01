A look at the headlines right now:

  1. India’s economic growth slipped to 5.8% in January-March – slowest in over four years: The fiscal deficit for the year 2018-’19 was 3.39% of the Gross Domestic Product, marginally lower than 3.4% estimated in the revised estimates of this year’s interim Budget presented in February
  2. Parliament session to begin on June 17, Union Budget to presented on July 5: The speaker of the 17th Lok Sabha will be elected on June 19.
  3. Eleven people killed in shooting at government building in Virginia Beach, suspect shot dead: The suspect is a longtime municipal employee and is believed to have acted alone.  
  4. Nirmala Sitharaman becomes second woman Union finance minister after Indira Gandhi: BJP President Amit Shah was appointed home minister, while Rajnath Singh is in charge of defence. Former Foreign Secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar is the new minister of external affairs.
  5. Centre releases report that showed unemployment rose to 45-year high of 6.1% in 2017-’18: Opposition leaders had earlier accused the Narendra Modi government of burying the report.
  6. Tripura Health Minister Sudip Roy Barman removed from state Cabinet: Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb was reportedly unhappy with Barman’s alleged anti-party activities.  
  7. Temperature nears 50 degrees Celsius in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar city: In Delhi, the IMD issued the highest ‘red-colour’ warning as it recorded the season’s highest temperature of 44.8 degrees Celsius.  
  8. Centre approves extension of PM-KISAN Yojana to all eligible farmers irrespective of landholdings: The Union Cabinet approved pension schemes for farmers and traders, and extended a scholarship scheme to children of policemen killed in terror attacks.  
  9. Flight Lieutenant Mohana Singh becomes first woman fighter pilot to fly a Hawk aircraft: The Indian Air Force said that Singh landed after a four-aircraft combat sortie at Air Force station in Kalaikunda, West Bengal, on Thursday. 
  10. Congress wins most seats in Karnataka urban local body pollsThe Congress won in 509 of the 1,221 wards for which results were declared by 8.30 pm, while the BJP secured 366 seats.  