A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Sonia Gandhi elected leader of Congress Parliamentary Party: Newly-elected Congress MPs and members of the Rajya Sabha had met on Saturday to elect a leader in the lower house and strategise for the upcoming session.  
  2. Amit Shah takes charge as home minister: Rajnath Singh assumed charge of the Ministry of Defence and held a meeting with armed forces’ chiefs.  
  3. Donald Trump to end US’ preferential trade treatment for India on June 5: ‘India, like the US and other nations shall always uphold its national interest in these matters,’ the Centre said in a statement.  
  4. Foreign climbers go missing on Nanda Devi peak, rescue team begins search operations: The group left Munsiyari village on May 13 to climb the Nanda Devi peak, which stands at 7,434 metres.  
  5. ‘We have been instructed not to topple JD(S)-Congress Karnataka government,’ says BJP’s Yeddyurappa: The state unit BJP chief claimed Congress leader K Siddaramaiah was sending MLAs to join the BJP for ‘political leverage’.
  6. NASA prepares to send equipment to Moon from 2020: The equipment will carry out scientific investigations and demonstrate advanced technologies so that astronauts can land on the Moon by 2024.  
  7. Kerala Police arrest man for allegedly attacking woman, chopping off her ear: The accused used to work as an ambulance driver at the same hospital as her.  
  8. Unemployment rate for 2017-’18 is not comparable with previous surveys, says chief statistician: Pravin Srivastava said the present survey emphasised on education levels unlike earlier surveys which were based on monthly per capita expenditure.  
  9. Vikas Bahl cleared of sexual assault charges in internal inquiry, says report: A former employee of Phantom Films had accused Bahl of sexual assault last year.  
  10. Twelve people killed in shooting at government building in Virginia Beach in US, suspect shot dead: The suspect is a longtime municipal employee and is believed to have acted alone.  