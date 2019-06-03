The big news: India protests against Pakistan for ‘intimidating’ guests, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Mamata Banerjee claimed the BJP was trying to sell the ideology of hatred, and a farmer died of sunstroke in Rajasthan.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Indian embassy in Islamabad protests ‘harassment’ of its Iftar party guests by Pakistani officers: The High Commission asked the Pakistani government to ‘urgently investigate these ugly events’.
- ‘BJP is using Jai Shri Ram as party slogan, trying to sell ideology of hatred’, says Mamata Banerjee: The West Bengal chief minister said the saffron party is using the slogan in a misconceived manner by mixing religion with politics.
- Farmer dies of heatstroke in Sikar in Rajasthan; temperature hits 48.9°C in Churu: One report, however, said three people in the state had died of sunstroke.
- Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to visit Siachen glacier on Monday to review security: Rajnath Singh will be accompanied by Army Chief General Bipin Rawat and other senior officials from the Defence Ministry.
- Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik vacates Bijepur Assembly seat, retains Hinjili: A BJP legislator said the chief minister’s decision showed his ‘discriminating attitude’ to western Odisha.
- Bihar CM Nitish Kumar expands Cabinet with eight JD(U) ministers, says no rift with BJP: The Bharatiya Janata Party was offered one Cabinet berth, but it has not taken it yet.
- Divya Spandana, Congress social media head, deletes her Twitter and Instagram accounts: In her last tweet, she had congratulated Nirmala Sitharaman on becoming finance minister.
- Navy sailor’s wife arrested in Goa after she bludgeons him to death: Neighbours told the police that the man had a habit of beating his wife and was an alcoholic.
- SpiceJet says it plans to hire up to 2,000 staff from debt-ridden Jet Airways: SpiceJet Chairperson and Managing Director Ajay Singh told PTI in an interview that the airline had already employed 1,100 Jet Airways staff.
- Israel carries out air strikes in Syria following rocket fire, 10 killed: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the country will ‘respond forcefully’ to any aggression against it.