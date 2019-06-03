The regional centre of the India Meteorological Centre has issued a thunderstorm warning for at least 10 districts in Odisha till 5.30 pm on Monday.

Thunderstorm with gusty wind speed reaching 40 kmph to 50 kmph and lightning is likely to hit places over the districts of coastal Odisha, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Sundergarh, Deogarh, Jarsuguda, Sambalpur, Koraput and Kandhamal, according to the regional Met centre. Heavy rainfall is likely to occur over Jajpur, Keonjhar, Bhadrak, Dhenkanal districts.

At least eight people died in the state on Sunday due to the thunderstorm and lightning. Two people each died in the Koraput, Keonjhar, Jajpur and Ganjam, while five people were injured in Koraput and Dhenkanal, ANI reported.

Meanwhile, severe heat wave conditions were observed in some parts over West Rajasthan and at isolated pockets over East Rajasthan and East Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. Heat wave conditions are likely to continue to over northwest, central and adjoining peninsular India over the next two days and abate gradually, according to the weather department. The Met department has warned of severe heat wave conditions in West Rajasthan, East and West Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

Also read:

Eight Indian cities among world’s hottest places as temperature soars beyond 48°C

Dangerous Thunderstorm and Lightning Alert for Tureikela, Titilagarh, Muribahal, Belpara, Saintala, Deogaon and Patnagarh blocks of Balangir district within 8.47 PM today 2.6.2019 MSource: Earth Network pic.twitter.com/tHLsADBMvx — SRC, Govt of Odisha (@SRC_Odisha) June 2, 2019