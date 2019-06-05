The big news: New Cabinet committees set up to spur investment and jobs, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Mamata Banerjee warned BJP, saying ‘whoever messes with us will be destroyed’, and clashes took place in parts of Kashmir on Eid.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Narendra Modi has set up two Cabinet panels to tackle slowing growth and unemployment, say reports: The prime minister is likely to head the two Cabinet committees.
- ‘Whoever messes with us will be destroyed,’ Mamata Banerjee warns BJP in Eid message: The West Bengal chief minister accused the saffron party of capturing voting machines, and said ‘it is certain that they will also go down very soon’.
- Clashes reported between protestors, security forces after Eid prayers in parts of Kashmir: Masked protestors displayed flags of Pakistan and the Islamic State group, reports said.
- Bad weather hindering search operation of missing IAF plane but efforts to continue through the night: The Air Force has expanded the search area and pressed into service two additional Sukhoi-30 aircraft.
- ‘Make Tamil an official language in central government offices,’ says DMK chief MK Stalin: Stalin had earlier said that the Centre was trying to impose Hindi through the three-language formula.
- ‘Such people have no religion,’ says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Giriraj Singh’s remarks on Iftar party: Kumar said some people have developed an attitude to say unnecessary things to remain in the limelight.
- At least 60 pro-democracy protestors killed by Army in Khartoum, says Sudanese Opposition group: The Transitional Military Council, which is in power in the African country at present, agreed to initiate talks with the Opposition on Wednesday.
- IAF choppers remain unable to retrieve bodies of five mountaineers: Pithoragarh District Magistrate Vijay Kumar Jogdande said the choppers returned to base after three attempts, due to air turbulence, height and terrain.
- Pakistani military announces cuts in defence budget as country faces economic crisis: However, the military did not indicate to what extent the budget would be slashed.
- Indian economy will grow at 7.5% in 2019-’20, says World Bank as it warns against ‘skirmishes’: The World Bank said that uncertainty from the possibility of a no-deal Brexit can also impact South Asian economies, including India.