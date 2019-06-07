A Delhi High Court judge on Thursday said popular Indian milkshake brand Keventers was “no longer as good as it used to be”, before its main factory closed in 1970, PTI reported.

The court was hearing a plea by Super Milk Products Private Limited, which had re-launched Keventers’ milk products in 2015. Super Milk had accused one of its licensees – Prime Interglobe – of selling products that were a “health hazard” without approval from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India.

During the hearing, Justice JR Midha told Super Milk’s lawyers that “Keventers was no longer as good as it used to be”. He added: “Your products are not at all fit for consumption...you change your own product”.

To this, the company’s lawyers jokingly responded that the judge may have bought products sold by Prime Interglobe. Justice Midha, however, said that he had had the same experience “at several outlets”.

The court told both sides to resolve the dispute themselves. “Make a serious endeavour to solve the issue through mediation,” the judge said.

Prime Interglobe refuted the allegations and said it had made a substantial investment into its outlet. Super Milk’s lawyers also told the court that the company was not going to give its ingredients to the licensee and sought its directions to Prime Interglobe to not to sell the milk products under the Keventers name. But the court declined to pass any such order and listed the matter for next hearing on July 2.