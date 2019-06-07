The big news: UP Police form SIT to investigate a girl’s murder in Aligarh, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Retired soldier detained in Assam for allegedly being foreigner granted bail, and Mamata Banerjee refused to attend NITI Aayog meeting.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Two arrested for allegedly killing child in Aligarh, will be booked under National Security Act: The Uttar Pradesh Police has set up a special investigation team to look into the murder of a two-and-a-half-year-old girl in Aligarh.
- Retired soldier held in detention centre for foreigners granted bail by Gauhati High Court: Mohammed Sanaullah has been asked to furnish bail bond of Rs 20,000 and directed not to move out of Kamrup district without the police’s approval.
- ‘Fruitless to attend NITI Aayog meeting,’ Mamata Banerjee writes to Narendra Modi: At a press conference on Friday evening, the West Bengal chief minister said three nominated members in the Election Commission should not have the mandate to conduct polls.
- Andhra Pradesh CM Jaganmohan Reddy to have five deputy chief ministers: The deputy chief ministers will be one each from the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Castes, minority and Kapu communities.
- ‘When leadership does not act, these things will happen,’ says Veerappa Moily on infighting in Congress: The former Union minister said Congress chief Rahul Gandhi must not resign and must instead step in to curb dissidence in the party’s state units.
- Delhi’s health scheme is ten times bigger than Ayushman Bharat, Arvind Kejriwal tells Centre: Kejriwal claimed lakhs of patients from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh go to Delhi for treatment despite Ayushman Bharat being in place in those states.
- Karnataka mining baron Janardhan Reddy allowed to visit Ballari district by Supreme Court: The former state minister moved the top court on Thursday, seeking permission to visit his ailing father-in-law.
- Rahul Gandhi begins three-day visit to his Lok Sabha constituency Wayanad: This is the first public function attended by the Congress president after his party’s major setback in the Lok Sabha elections.
- RBI issues new guidelines on resolution of bad loans: According to the new guidelines, lenders should review accounts within 30 days of default and initiate a resolution plan before the default.
- India criticises ‘working methods’ of UN Security Council Sanctions Committee: India’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador K Nagaraj Naidu said that the council has several subsidiary bodies that follow obscure practices.