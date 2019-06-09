Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Sri Lanka on Sunday after visiting Maldives on his first official foreign trip since his re-election. He was received by Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe in Colombo.

“Happy to be back in Sri Lanka, my third visit to this beautiful island in four years,” Modi said on Twitter. “Share the warmth shown by the people of SL [Sri Lanka] in equal measure. India never forgets her friends when they are in need. Deeply touched by the ceremonial welcome.”

Modi started his Sri Lanka visit by paying respect at the St Anthony’s shrine in Kochchikade, one of the sites of the Easter Sunday attack. “My heart goes out to the families of the victims and the injured,” Modi tweeted. “I am confident Sri Lanka will rise again. Cowardly acts of terror cannot defeat the spirit of Sri Lanka. India stands in solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka.”

Modi is likely to hold bilateral talks with Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena who had invited the prime minister to the island nation after Modi’s swearing-in ceremony on May 30. Modi is expected to meet Prime Minister Wickremesinghe and former president and leader of Opposition Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Modi’s visit to Sri Lanka comes at a time when the island nation is facing a crisis after a series of suicide attack on April 21. Sri Lanka has been on alert since the Easter Sunday terror attacks which killed over 250 people and it has affected tourism and bilateral relations.

Modi’s visit to Sri Lanka is important as it is a sign of solidarity, said Austin Fernando, the Sri Lankan High Commissioner to India.

In Maldives, Modi said said state-sponsored terrorism is the biggest danger of our times that needs to be tackled. “Terrorism is the great challenge of our time,” he said in his address. “The terrorists neither have their own banks nor do they have a factory of arms. Yet they never run short of money or arms. Where do they find it all? Who gives them these perks? State-sponsored terrorism remains the biggest threat.”

