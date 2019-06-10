Top news: Jnanpith award winner Girish Karnad dies at 81
Noted actor and playwright Girish Karnad died in Bengaluru on Monday at the age of 81. Karnad’s work was known for its treatment of modern-day issues through history and mythology.
The West Bengal government on Sunday told the Centre that the situation in the state was under control and that action had been initiated in all recent cases of violence.
A verdict in the Kathua case, being heard by a court in Pathankot, is expected on Monday.
Three incidents of rape of minors reported in Uttar Pradesh in last 3 days, two in Madhya Pradesh
There have been five cases of crime against minor girls in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh over the last three days. These come days after the murder of a two-and-a-half-year-old girl in Aligarh. Four people have been arrested in the case so far.
Missing AN-32 plane: Seven mountaineers join search operation
Seven mountaineers, including two who have scaled Mount Everest, on Sunday joined the search for the AN 32 aircraft that went missing in Arunachal Pradesh after taking off from Jorhat in Assam on June 3. The Indian Air Force has undertaken a massive search operation to trace the plane, but there has been no breakthrough yet.
Actor and playwright Girish Karnad dies at 81
Actor and playwright Girish Karnad died in Bengaluru on Monday, weeks after he turned 81. Karnad was awarded the Padma Shri in 1974 and the Padma Bhushan in 1992. He was also a winner of the Jnanpith Award in 1999. Karnad’s work was known for its treatment of modern-day issues through history and mythology.
West Bengal violence: TMC says situation under control, Centre’s advisory is ‘political conspiracy’
The West Bengal government on Sunday told the Centre that the situation in the state was under control and that action had been initiated in all recent cases of violence. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs had sought a report from the state government on the violence. The state’s ruling Trinamool Congress said that the “so-called advisory” is “nothing but a political conspiracy” and that it would “respond appropriately”.
Aadhaar critic Usha Ramanathan named Human Rights ‘Hero’ for campaign against biometric ID scheme
Legal researcher Usha Ramanathan will this week receive the 2018 Human Rights Heroes Award, given by digital rights organisation Access Now, for her work on highlighting problems with India’s Aadhaar programme. Ramanathan has written and spoken extensively against the privacy, security and exclusionary risks of the biometric identity scheme.
Madhya Pradesh: Eight-year-old raped and murdered in Bhopal, six police officials suspended
Six police officials were suspended on Sunday for their alleged inaction in a case involving the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh. The child’s body was found near a drain in Bhopal’s Kamla Nagar on Sunday morning.
Janata Dal (United) says it will not be part of NDA outside Bihar
The Janata Dal (United) will not be a part of the National Democratic Alliance outside Bihar, the party’s national executive meeting decided on Sunday. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and other senior leaders such as KC Tyagi, Bashistha Narain Singh and Prashant Kishor attended the meeting in Patna.