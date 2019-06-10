The Central Vigilance Commission is awaiting sanction from several organisations to prosecute 123 individuals working with agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate and the Income Tax Department, for over four months for alleged involvement in corruption, PTI reported on Monday.

The organisations which are supposed to issue sanction include several central ministries, banks and state governments, a notification issued by the commission said. The summary of cases awaiting sanction for prosecution has been updated till April 30. A total of 57 cases are pending against these officials, the commission said.

As many as eight cases are pending with the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions. There are five cases each pending with the Ministry of Railways and the Government of Uttar Pradesh.

As many as 15 cases, involving 45 employees, are pending with State Bank of India, Canara Bank, Corporation Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Punjab National Bank, Allahabad Bank, Syndicate Bank and Oriental Bank of Commerce, the Central Vigilance Commission said. One case each is pending with the governments of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh. There are also two cases pending with Union territories.

“In seven cases involving 16 officials of Department of Personnel & Training, Corporation Bank, State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda and Syndicate Bank, the Commission agreed with the Departments/Organizations that sanction for prosecution is not necessary,” the notification said. “However, final action taken/decision is awaited.”

Last year, the Central Vigilance Commission submitted a preliminary inquiry report into allegations of corruption against former CBI Director Alok Verma. The central government divested Verma of his responsibilities as CBI director late on October 23 pending a CVC inquiry.