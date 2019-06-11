The government on Monday appointed Vigilance Commissioner Sharad Kumar the interim central vigilance commissioner, following the completion of CVC KV Chowdary’s tenure on Sunday, the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said in a notification.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led selection panel authorised Kumar to “act as the Central Vigilance Commissioner, in the vacancy caused due to completion of the tenure of Shri KV Chowdary, Central Vigilance Commissioner, with effect from the 10th day of June, 2019, until the appointment of the Central Vigilance Commissioner”, the notification said.

Meanwhile, Vigilance Commissioner TM Bhasin completed his tenure on Monday, PTI reported.

Kumar is a former chief of the National Investigation Agency. He took over as the vigilance commissioner on June 12, 2018, and his tenure will end in October 2020, when he completes 65 years of age.

The Central Vigilance Commission had earlier this month said that it awaits sanction from several organisations to prosecute 123 individuals working with agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate and the Income Tax Department, for over four months for alleged involvement in corruption. The organisations which are supposed to issue sanction include several central ministries, banks and state governments.

Last year, the Central Vigilance Commission submitted a preliminary inquiry report into allegations of corruption against former CBI Director Alok Verma. The central government divested Verma of his responsibilities as CBI director late on October 23 pending a CVC inquiry.