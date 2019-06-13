The Mumbai Police on Thursday told a court in Andheri that they have not found any evidence against actor Nana Patekar, who was accused of sexual harassment by actor Tanushree Dutta last year, ANI reported.

“The B Summary report has been submitted before the concerned court,” Shailesh Pasalwar, senior inspector at the Oshiwara police station, told Mid-day. It means the police have not found any evidence against the accused to file a chargesheet and seek trial.

Dutta’s lawyer Nitin Satpute, however, said he had not received any official communication from the police. “We will challenge the closure report,” he told Times Now.

In October 2018, Dutta had filed a first information report against Patekar for allegedly molesting her on the sets of the movie Horn ‘Ok’ Pleassss in 2008. The FIR also named choreographer Ganesh Acharya, producer Samee Siddhiqui and director Rakesh Sarang.

In her complaint, Dutta alleged Acharya had introduced new steps into a song to include Patekar, who was originally not a part of it. She also alleged that upon Patekar’s request, men backed by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena had attacked her car while she and her father were inside it. A first information report was registered at Goregaon police station at the time.

After the allegations surfaced, Patekar sent a legal notice to Dutta, asking her to apologise for making false claims. She also received a notice from director Vivek Agnihotri, who had allegedly asked her to take her clothes off and dance to give co-star Irrfan Khan his cues during the shooting of Chocolate. The movie released in 2005.