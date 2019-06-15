A look at the headlines right now:

Mamata Banerjee urges doctors to call off strike, says their demands have been accepted: The West Bengal chief minister called for good sense to prevail. Earlier in the day, the Centre told the West Bengal government to submit reports on political violence and doctors’ agitation.

Woman civil police officer dies after being set ablaze by traffic policeman in Kerala: The incident occurred in Alappuzha district. The assailant, identified as Ajaz, is in intensive care unit of a hospital.

Seven workers die after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning septic tank in Gujarat’s Dabhoi taluka: The hotel owner, who has been booked for causing death due to negligence, was arrested by Dabhoi police on Saturday morning. Making India a $5-trillion economy by 2024 is challenging but achievable, Modi tells NITI Aayog: The prime minister, who addressed the fifth meeting of NITI Aayog’s Governing Council in New Delhi, said the help of states would be needed to fulfil the goal.

‘Wake up Adityanath’s government’: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav urges Uttar Pradesh governor: The former UP chief minister claimed that the law-and-order situation in the state is deteriorating.

Hong Kong suspends controversial extradition bill after violent protests: Carrie Lam said that the city’s legislature would stop all work on the bill and that further steps would be decided after consultations with several parties.

‘Metro man’ E Sreedharan writes to PM Modi against AAP’s proposed scheme for free travel for women: Sreedharan said if the Delhi government was ‘so keen’ on helping female commuters then it can pay for the cost of travel directly to them. Pakistan will hold talks with India on the ‘basis of equality’, says Shah Mehmood Qureshi: The foreign minister of Pakistan claimed the Indian leadership had not come out of the extreme position it had taken against Islamabad during the elections.

Cristiano Ronaldo served with court papers in rape lawsuit in United States: Ronaldo is accused of rape by Kathryn Mayorga, who claims the Portuguese soccer star assaulted her in a Las Vegas hotel in 2009.

Italian film director Franco Zeffirelli dies at 96 in Rome: He was well known for his 1967 film ‘Taming of the Shrew’, which starred Elizabeth Taylor, and for directing Judi Dench on stage in ‘Romeo and Juliet’.

