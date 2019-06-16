A look at the headlines right now:

  1. ‘NDA to fulfil dreams of 130 crore Indians’, says Modi after BJP parliamentary party and NDA meetings: Prime Minister Modi said the BJP will be at the forefront of ‘pro-people governance’.
  2. Bengal’s protesting doctors say CM is free to choose venue for talks but should be open to media: The protestors had earlier turned down Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s offer of talks behind closed doors.
  3. Toll in Bihar encephalitis outbreak rises to 83, Union health minister reaches Muzaffarpur: A medical bulletin stated that 69 children have died at Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital and 14 at Kejriwal Matrisadan till 9 am on Sunday.  
  4. Congress needs ‘major surgery’, Rahul Gandhi needs to take charge, says Veerappa Moily: The veteran Congress leader said that Gandhi must be given a substantial amount of time to prove his worth.
  5. J&K separatist leaders received foreign funds and used them for personal gains, claims NIA: Kashmiri separatists Shabir Shah, Asiya Andrabi and Masarat Alam Bhat and Yasin Malik were arrested in a terror funding case earlier this month.
  6. People have right to cheer for any team, says Mehbooba Mufti as India and Pakistan play at World Cup: In 2014, 67 Kashmiri students were suspended from a university in Meerut after they allegedly celebrated Pakistan’s win against India during the Asia Cup.
  7. Saudi Arabia blames Iran for attacks on its oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman said the kingdom will not ‘hesitate to deal with any threat to our people’.   
  8. Twenty-six child labourers rescued from biscuit factory in Raipur: A government task force searched Parle-G’s factory in Amasivni in Raipur after receiving information that minors were employed there.
  9. Wife of Israel PM Netanyahu admits to misusing state funds, has to pay fine: Sara Netanyahu will escape a conviction of aggravated fraud, but will need to pay a fine of more than Rs 10 lakh and will have a criminal record.
  10. At least 40 people die of heatwave in a day in Bihar, 27 in Aurangabad alone: In Gaya, 12 people died of heatstroke.  