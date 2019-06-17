A look at the headlines right now:

Monsoon Session of Parliament begins today; triple talaq bill, Aadhaar ordinance on agenda: Parliament will also have to ratify a central decision to extend President’s Rule in Jammu and Kashmir for six months. Rohit Sharma’s majestic ton helps India extend winning streak against hapless Pakistan in World Cups: Here are all the stats from the India-Pakistan game. Toll from encephalitis reaches 93 in Bihar, Union health minister faces protests in Muzaffarpur hospital: People demonstrated against inadequate facilities at the hospital and alleged negligence on the part of hospital staff. Bengal’s protesting doctors say CM is free to choose venue for talks but should be open to media: The protestors had earlier turned down Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s offer of talks behind closed doors. Eight killed as car hits truck on Yamuna Expressway in Mathura in Uttar Pradesh: The car is suspected to have been travelling at a high speed and hit the rear of the truck. Wife of Israel PM Netanyahu admits to misusing state funds, has to pay fine: Sara Netanyahu will escape a conviction of aggravated fraud, but will need to pay a fine of more than Rs 10 lakh and will have a criminal record. Congress needs ‘major surgery’, Rahul Gandhi needs to take charge, says Veerappa Moily: The veteran Congress leader said that Gandhi must be given a substantial amount of time to prove his worth. Modi holds BJP parliamentary party and NDA meet, says alliance will ‘fulfill dreams of 130 crore Indians’: Prime Minister Modi said the BJP will be at the forefront of ‘pro-people governance’. 26 child labourers rescued from biscuit factory in Raipur in Chhattisgarh: A government task force searched Parle-G’s factory in Amasivni in Raipur after receiving information that minors were employed there. J&K separatist leaders received foreign funds and used them for personal gains, claims NIA: Kashmiri separatists Shabir Shah, Asiya Andrabi and Masarat Alam Bhat and Yasin Malik were arrested in a terror funding case earlier this month.