The big news: Monsoon Session of Parliament to begin today, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Rohit Sharma’s 140 helped India defeat Pakistan at the 2019 Cricket World Cup, and the toll in the encephalitis outbreak in Bihar reached 93.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Monsoon Session of Parliament begins today; triple talaq bill, Aadhaar ordinance on agenda: Parliament will also have to ratify a central decision to extend President’s Rule in Jammu and Kashmir for six months.
- Rohit Sharma’s majestic ton helps India extend winning streak against hapless Pakistan in World Cups: Here are all the stats from the India-Pakistan game.
- Toll from encephalitis reaches 93 in Bihar, Union health minister faces protests in Muzaffarpur hospital: People demonstrated against inadequate facilities at the hospital and alleged negligence on the part of hospital staff.
- Bengal’s protesting doctors say CM is free to choose venue for talks but should be open to media: The protestors had earlier turned down Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s offer of talks behind closed doors.
- Eight killed as car hits truck on Yamuna Expressway in Mathura in Uttar Pradesh: The car is suspected to have been travelling at a high speed and hit the rear of the truck.
- Wife of Israel PM Netanyahu admits to misusing state funds, has to pay fine: Sara Netanyahu will escape a conviction of aggravated fraud, but will need to pay a fine of more than Rs 10 lakh and will have a criminal record.
- Congress needs ‘major surgery’, Rahul Gandhi needs to take charge, says Veerappa Moily: The veteran Congress leader said that Gandhi must be given a substantial amount of time to prove his worth.
- Modi holds BJP parliamentary party and NDA meet, says alliance will ‘fulfill dreams of 130 crore Indians’: Prime Minister Modi said the BJP will be at the forefront of ‘pro-people governance’.
- 26 child labourers rescued from biscuit factory in Raipur in Chhattisgarh: A government task force searched Parle-G’s factory in Amasivni in Raipur after receiving information that minors were employed there.
- J&K separatist leaders received foreign funds and used them for personal gains, claims NIA: Kashmiri separatists Shabir Shah, Asiya Andrabi and Masarat Alam Bhat and Yasin Malik were arrested in a terror funding case earlier this month.