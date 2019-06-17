The big news: Doctors call off strike after Mamata Banerjee’s assurance, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: JP Nadda was appointed the BJP’s new working president, and an Army convoy was attacked in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Junior doctors of Kolkata’s NRS Medical College call off strike after meeting Mamata Banerjee: The chief minister had assured them of better security at hospitals.
- JP Nadda appointed BJP working president: The posting came since the party president, Amit Shah, is now a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Cabinet.
- Army convoy attacked in Pulwama: Defence spokesperson Colonel Rajesh Kalia claimed it was a failed attempt.
- Pakistani blogger known for criticising Army hacked to death in Islamabad: Muhammad Bilal Khan was killed in the city’s G-9 area on Sunday night by unidentified men.
- Mehul Choksi claims he left India for medical check-up, not because of PNB scam: The diamond merchant told the Bombay High Court that he is unable to return to India because of health problems.
- Delhi Police assault driver after accident, Arvind Kejriwal demands strict action against police: The deputy commissioner of police (northwest) said that the incident took place on Sunday evening after a police vehicle and tempo had an accident.
- Tamil Nadu reels under water crisis, IT firms and hotels in Chennai severely hit by shortage: IT companies in Chennai have asked employees to work from home while some hotels have stopped serving meals for lunch.
- Hong Kong student activist Joshua Wong freed from prison, joins protests against extradition bill: Wong was one of the main leaders of the pro-democracy demonstrations in the Chinese territory in 2014.
- Bihar encephalitis toll goes over 100, case filed against Union minister Harsh Vardhan: At least 61 people have died in the heatwave.
- Magician goes missing after attempting Houdini-like stunt in Hooghly river: Chanchal Lahiri entered the river from the Millenium Park area in Kolkata, but disappeared under pillar No 28 of Howrah Bridge.