The big news: Mamata Banerjee to skip PM’s all-party meeting on Wednesday, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Eight civilians were injured in a grenade blast in Pulwama, and the Centre forced 15 tax officials, facing corruption charges, to retire.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Mamata Banerjee refuses to attend PM’s meeting: She called her party defectors ‘greedy and corrupt’, and said the BJP is ‘collecting TMC’s garbage’.
- Eight civilians injured in grenade blast in Pulwama, say reports: Two of them are said to be in a critical condition.
- Centre forces 15 tax officials facing corruption charges to retire: They will be paid three months’ salary and allowances, said the Union Ministry of Finance.
- Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam apologises for extradition bill, signals end of legislation: Even after protestors called for her resignation, Lam has refused to step down saying that she has to complete important work.
- CBI files case against Indira Jaising’s NGO Lawyers Collective for alleged FCRA violations: The senior Supreme Court advocate’s husband Anand Grover, who is a director and trustee of the NGO, has been named as an accused.
- Four accused in 2005 Ayodhya terror attack given life sentence and one acquitted by Allahabad court: Two residents and five gunmen were killed during the attack on July 5, 2005.
- Facebook planning to launch its own cryptocurrency Libra next year: The company has set up a digital wallet service called Calibra, which will allow users to save, send and spend Libras.
- Maharashtra announces Rs 4,461 crore for 67 lakh farmers as drought relief: The state’s finance minister made the announcement while presenting the additional budget for 2019-’20 in the Legislative Assembly.
- Woman alleges man masturbated on her in Gurugram metro station and hurled abuses: The 29-year-old interior designer accused the police of inaction, and questioned the lax security for women using public transport.
- Groundwater depleted but media shouldn’t create an ‘illusion’ of water scarcity, says Tamil Nadu CM: Meanwhile, the Madras High Court said that the water scarcity in the state did not happen in a day and the government made zero water management efforts.