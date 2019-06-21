A look at the headlines right now:

Triple talaq bill tabled in Lok Sabha, Congress opposes legislation: Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the matter was about protection of women and not religion. China says NSG summit will not discuss possibility of India’s entry: Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lu Kang said the entry of countries which have not signed the Non-Proliferation Treaty cannot be discussed without a plan. Donald Trump says US military halted strike on Iran because 150 would die: Attacks were planned on three sites in response to the shooting down of the US unmanned drone, said the president. Fire breaks out on INS Visakhapatnam in Mumbai, one person feared trapped: As many as eight fire engines and a quick response vehicle have been sent to the spot to fight the flames. Narendra Modi will attend G-20 summit in Japan from June 27 to 29, says MEA: This will be the prime minister’s sixth time at the G-20 summit. GST Council says it will penalise entities that do not pass on tax rate cut benefits to consumers: Revenue Secretary AB Pandey said the last date for filing GST returns has been extended to August 30. Shiv Sena questions choice of deputy speaker after reports claim BJP offered it to YSR Congress: Sena asked why the saffron party was pursuing Jagamohan Reddy’s party despite having enough seats in the Lok Sabha. TMC to boycott meetings convened by Centre till MHA stops sending advisories under Article 355: Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy told the Lok Sabha that the Union home ministry sent two advisories to the Mamata Banerjee government last week. At least 24 killed after fire breaks out in matchstick warehouse in North Sumatra in Indonesia: Authorities are yet to ascertain how the blaze started. Arvind Kejriwal meets PM Modi, seeks Centre’s support for plans to store Yamuna water: The Delhi chief minister urged the prime minister to examine if Ayushman Bharat could be integrated into the state government’s scheme.