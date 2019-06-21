The big news: Congress opposes triple talaq bill in Rajya Sabha, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: China said the NSG summit will not discuss the possibility of India’s entry, and Trump said US military strike on Iran would have killed 150.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Triple talaq bill tabled in Lok Sabha, Congress opposes legislation: Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the matter was about protection of women and not religion.
- China says NSG summit will not discuss possibility of India’s entry: Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lu Kang said the entry of countries which have not signed the Non-Proliferation Treaty cannot be discussed without a plan.
- Donald Trump says US military halted strike on Iran because 150 would die: Attacks were planned on three sites in response to the shooting down of the US unmanned drone, said the president.
- Fire breaks out on INS Visakhapatnam in Mumbai, one person feared trapped: As many as eight fire engines and a quick response vehicle have been sent to the spot to fight the flames.
- Narendra Modi will attend G-20 summit in Japan from June 27 to 29, says MEA: This will be the prime minister’s sixth time at the G-20 summit.
- GST Council says it will penalise entities that do not pass on tax rate cut benefits to consumers: Revenue Secretary AB Pandey said the last date for filing GST returns has been extended to August 30.
- Shiv Sena questions choice of deputy speaker after reports claim BJP offered it to YSR Congress: Sena asked why the saffron party was pursuing Jagamohan Reddy’s party despite having enough seats in the Lok Sabha.
- TMC to boycott meetings convened by Centre till MHA stops sending advisories under Article 355: Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy told the Lok Sabha that the Union home ministry sent two advisories to the Mamata Banerjee government last week.
- At least 24 killed after fire breaks out in matchstick warehouse in North Sumatra in Indonesia: Authorities are yet to ascertain how the blaze started.
- Arvind Kejriwal meets PM Modi, seeks Centre’s support for plans to store Yamuna water: The Delhi chief minister urged the prime minister to examine if Ayushman Bharat could be integrated into the state government’s scheme.