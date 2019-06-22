The big news: Pakistan gets FATF warning on steps to curb terror funding, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The encephalitis toll in Bihar reached 139 as three more children died, and the government tabled the triple talaq bill in Lok Sabha.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Global watchdog warns Pakistan after it fails to meet two deadlines of terror funding action plan: Pakistan will remain on the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force.
- Bihar encephalitis toll reaches 139 as three more children die, Opposition blames government: All the three deaths were reported from the government-run Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital in Muzaffarpur district on Friday.
- Triple talaq bill tabled in Lok Sabha, Congress opposes legislation: Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the matter was about protection of women and not religion.
- China says NSG summit will not discuss possibility of India’s entry: Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lu Kang said the entry of countries which have not signed the Non-Proliferation Treaty cannot be discussed without a plan.
- Donald Trump says US military halted strike on Iran because 150 would die: Attacks were planned on three sites in response to the shooting down of the US unmanned drone, said the president.
- Fire breaks out on INS Visakhapatnam in Mumbai, one killed, another injured: A contract worker died due to asphyxiation and burn injuries, the authorities said.
- Narendra Modi will attend G-20 summit in Japan from June 27 to 29, says MEA: This will be the prime minister’s sixth time at the G-20 summit.
- GST Council says it will penalise entities that do not pass on tax rate cut benefits to consumers: Revenue Secretary AB Pandey said the last date for filing GST returns has been extended to August 30.
- TMC to boycott meetings convened by Centre till MHA stops sending advisories under Article 355: Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy told the Lok Sabha that the Union home ministry sent two advisories to the Mamata Banerjee government last week.
- Arvind Kejriwal meets PM Modi, seeks Centre’s support for plans to store Yamuna water: The Delhi chief minister urged the prime minister to examine if Ayushman Bharat could be integrated into the state government’s scheme.