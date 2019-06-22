Several people were injured in fresh clashes in Bhatpara area in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on Saturday, PTI reported. The clashes broke out soon after a Bharatiya Janata Party delegation visited the troubled area.

After the delegation left, workers of the ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP clashed, hurling country-made bombs and stones at each other. The police had to resort to baton charge to stop the violence.

Barrackpore Police Commissioner Manoj Verma said the situation was under control now. “Police is patrolling the area,” he told ANI. “As Section 144 is imposed here, police have chased away people gathered in a place.We have registered cases and investigation is underway.”

A three-member BJP delegation, led by former Union minister SS Ahluwalia, visited Bhatpara before the clashes began. Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh also accompanied them. On Thursday, two people were killed in clashes in Bhatpara. The team was to visit the family members of the deceased, and send a report to Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the situation in the area. Seven people had also been wounded in the clashes.

An unidentified police officer said on Friday that 16 people were arrested in connection with the violence. The clashes broke out hours before the state police chief was supposed to inaugurate a newly constructed police station.

The BJP accused the state administration of acting as “Trinamool Congress cadres” and its National Secretary Rahul Sinha demanded an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the violence.

Bhatpara has witnessed a series of clashes since May 19 when Assembly bye-elections were held. The fight has intensified ever since Arjun Singh crossed over to the BJP from the Trinamool Congress, PTI reported. Singh won the Barrackpore Lok Sabha seat, defeating Trinamool Congress’s Dinesh Trivedi. In the bye-elections, Singh’s son Pawan Singh defeated Trinamool Congress candidate and former state minister Madan Mitra.