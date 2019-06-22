Uttar Pradesh Cabinet minister Chaudhary Laxmi Narayan Singh on Friday courted controversy after he got his shoelaces tied by a government worker during an International Yoga Day event. However, the minister defended his conduct, claiming that the gesture of someone helping him wear his shoes should be appreciated.

“If any brother, nephew or any person in the family ties my shoelace, then it an example of the same country where Bharat ruled Lord Ram’s kingdom for 14 years with the kharau [wooden slippers] of the latter on the throne,” Nayaran told ANI. “This [the gesture by the worker] should be appreciated.”

UP Minister Laxmi Narayan in Shahjahanpur, yesterday: Agar koi bhaiya, bhatija ya parivaar ka vyakti humein yadi joota pehna de, toh ye toh hamara vo desh hai jahan Bhagwan Ram ke khadau rakh ke Bharat ji ne 14 saal raj kiya tha, aapko toh is baat ki tareef karni chahiye.' pic.twitter.com/EIuqAAldyP — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 22, 2019

However, Twitter users were not amused by the minister’s conduct. Many users expressed disgust, while some cracked jokes at the minister’s expense. Some users asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take action against Narayan.

Shame on you Laxmi Narayan . https://t.co/z6xjKDwGdL — harshvardhan singh (@6491Singh) June 22, 2019

⁦@narendramodi⁩ ⁦@PMOIndia⁩ ⁦@rajnathsingh⁩ ⁦@AmitShah⁩ ⁦@YogiAditya_nath⁩ first & foremost mr Laxmi Narayan is not Ram evn though d person tying d laces cud qualify as https://t.co/rZz6W0WluY bizarre & frm where such ppl come & become minsters ? pic.twitter.com/lEueMabDSO — Nit Z She (@nitzeeshen) June 22, 2019

@narendramodi @PMOIndia @myogiadityanath



I guess the @BJP4India Core committee should immediate take a strong action against #LaxmiNarayan



People like these nullify all the good deeds done by the party.... pic.twitter.com/OwDvCnJVYA — Dr Abhishek Kundu (@dr_av) June 22, 2019

He was too fit to wear shoe by himself by doing and promoting yoga from so many years — fasi (@profasi07) June 22, 2019